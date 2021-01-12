Pippen leads Kent State past Central Michigan 94-85

Sports
Associated Press32

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Danny Pippen had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Kent State defeated Central Michigan 94-85 on Tuesday.

Mike Nuga had 18 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs added 14 points and Giovanni Santiago had 11 points.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 20 points and five steals for the Chippewas (5-7, 1-4). Malik Muhammad added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Meikkel Murray had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Former Australia national soccer coach Frank Arok dies at 88

Associated Press

New Texas coach Sarkisian defends “The Eyes of Texas”

Associated Press

Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

Associated Press