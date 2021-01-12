MCCF Giving Away Textbook Scholarship

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Community Foundation is giving away its 14th annual Oliver Flanagan award.

The award is a $250 scholarship given to a graduate from any Muskingum County high school. It will cover textbooks for a semester of classes.

“It is a scholarship that is awarded to college students. You have to be at least a sophomore in college, or higher. It is a textbook scholarship, it’s basically a reimbursement scholarship. You have to prove that you did purchase textbooks for a semester or a school year in order to receive the award.”, MCCF advisor Christy Rahrig told WHIZ.

Eligible applicants should submit an up to date college transcript and a financial aid summary on the MCCF website under the “scholarship central” tab. The winner will be chosen in March.

“We are looking for highly motivated college students. Students who are taking rigorous courses, who are excelling really well in their studies. You have to maintain at least a 3.0 GPA in order to even be eligible for this scholarship. We are looking at those who are academically motivated and are doing really well in their education so far.”, Rahrig said of the ideal applicant.

The last day to apply is Friday, March 5th.