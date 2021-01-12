Maysville downs Morgan for first win of the year — Fink’s Full Court Press – January 12, 2021

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – In many ways, it’s been a rough season for the Maysville Panthers.

Multiple close losses — including a last second bucket by Cambridge to steal the win — as well as multiple program stops and quarantines due to COVID exposure, the Panthers haven’t had the opportunity to build any momentum heading into the second month of the season.

Tuesday night, an opportunity for Maysville to end their winless streak and get a W on the board as they welcomed a depleted Morgan Raiders team to South Zanesville.

Morgan guard Gabe Altier and role players Jordan Raines and Caden Mummey did their best to fill the vacancies left by the absences of Carver Myers and Carter Mayle, but the Panthers exploited the weak points of the Raider offense and absolutely dominated the post game. Maysville forward Quentin Stottsberry finished the game with 18 points as the Panthers score their first win of the year.

FINAL: MORGAN 44 – MAYSVILLE 59

Other area scores:

Boys Basketball:

SHERIDAN 57 – PHILO 36

RIVER VIEW 50 – WEST MUSKINGUM 70

CROOKSVILLE 25 – NEW LEXINGTON 47

LICKING VALLEY 57 – ZANESVILLE 50

HARVEST PREP 87 – ROSECRANS 65

CAMBRIDGE 27 – NEW PHILADELPHIA 41

Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.

