Lady Devils comeback to take down Muskies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – To say that the 2020-21 season has been less-than-stellar may be an understatement for the Zanesville Lady Blue Devils.

Although showing flashes of greatness at times, the young team has struggled to keep up with the more polished and experienced teams that they’ve faced so far this season.

Coming into Monday at, a big win over a John Glenn team — themselves coming in with some momentum following a big win over Philo — could give the young Zanesville team the momentum and confidence to turn their season around.

John Glenn sped off to a 10-2 lead in the first before Zanesville fought their way back to a 12-10 deficit to end the first. John Glenn sped off again and took a 24-16 lead into the half.

At halftime, the Lady Devils woke up.

Starting the second half on a 10-0 run to take their first lead of the game, the Blue Devils held on just long enough to escape Winland with a 39-38 win over the Muskies.

John Glenn’s Abi Shirer led all scorers with 19 on the night, 15 of which coming from behind the arc. For Zanesville, Madison Winland led all scorers with 12, followed by Jersey Draughn and Emmah Kronenbitter with 11 each.

FINAL: JOHN GLENN 38 – ZANESVILLE 39

Other area scores:

Girls basketball:

DANVILLE 60 – ROSECRANS 44

COSHOCTON 17 – NEW LEXINGTON 60

LIBERTY UNION 46 – SHERIDAN 66

FISHER CATHOLIC 49 – CROOKSVILLE 47