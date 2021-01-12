Kyle Johnson Files To Run For City Council

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Local activist Kyle Johnson is now running for the at large city council seat in the March primaries.

Johnson filed this morning in front of his supportive family. He’s looking forward to starting his campaign and all that he hopes to bring.

“It’s gonna bring grassroots organizing, we plan to expand electorate education and voter registration throughout the city of Zanesville… I, like so many other people across Zanesville, have a long term investment in this city and I think it’s time that people have a larger presence on the Zanesville City Council.”, Johnson said of his plans.

Johnson is known for organizing Black Lives Matter protests and school supply drives over the summer of 2020. He says that his community activity has inspired his campaign.

“I spent long hours teaching financial literacy and practicing team building and teaching young adults to see past the barriers they face in their day to day lives. Trying to teach them to aim for something more than just Zanesville. That is exactly why I’m running, because I feel that we shouldn’t have to condition our young people, social workers and nurses to name a few, that they have to leave Zanesville to find affordable housing and get a decent education.”, Johnson told reporters.

Johnson is 19 years old and is a registered Democrat.