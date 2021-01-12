Command Center reports 91 more cases of COVID-19, one new death in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center announced Tuesday that 91 more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as one new death from the virus.

The latest death was a 71-year-old who passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia.

There are 611 active cases of coronavirus in Muskingum County.

So far, there have been 6,614 cases of COVID-19 reported with 5,866 recovered cases.

As of Tuesday, 1, 503 residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine

The Command Center is expected to announce this week more information about the next phase of vaccine distribution.

