Command Center reports 91 more cases of COVID-19, one new death in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center announced Tuesday that 91 more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as one new death from the virus.



The latest death was a 71-year-old who passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia.



There are 611 active cases of coronavirus in Muskingum County.



So far, there have been 6,614 cases of COVID-19 reported with 5,866 recovered cases.



As of Tuesday, 1, 503 residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine



The Command Center is expected to announce this week more information about the next phase of vaccine distribution.