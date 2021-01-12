Colliton agrees to 2-year extension with Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton agreed to a two-year contract extension Tuesday on the eve of his third season with the team.

Colliton is 62-58-17 since he replaced Joel Quenneville in November 2018, becoming the 38th coach in franchise history. He guided Chicago into the postseason last year, winning a four-game series against Edmonton before being eliminated by Vegas.

Colliton’s extension runs through the 2022-23 season. The Blackhawks open this season on Colliton’s 36th birthday on Wednesday at Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

“Jeremy has shown an innate ability to develop young talent throughout his two seasons as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks,” President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman said in a release. “This, coupled with his vast knowledge of the game, exceptional communication skills and determination to win, makes us extremely confident Jeremy has what it takes to lead our team back to an elite level as we continue to build a roster that can compete year in and year out.”

Colliton was coaching at Rockford in the American Hockey League when he got the job with Chicago. He also played in the NHL, appearing in 57 games with the New York Islanders.

