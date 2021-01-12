American Korda to face Hurkacz in Delray Beach Open final

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — American Sebastian Korda advanced to his first ATP Tour final by beating Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-3, 7-5 Tuesday night at the Delray Beach Open.

Korda’s opponent in the final Wednesday will be No. 4-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who beat American qualifier Christian Harrison 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The 20-year-old Korda came into the tournament ranked 119th, and in first career quarterfinal beat No. 2-seeded John Isner on Monday. Korda is a former World No. 1 junior whose father, 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, played at Delray Beach twice but never advanced beyond the second round.

Against Norrie, Korda squandered two match points serving at 5-4 and lost the game, but broke back and then easily served out the match. He lost only seven points on his first serve.

Hurkacz’s only other career final came in 2019, when he won at Winston-Salem to become the second Polish tour-level champion in the Open era.

He’s ranked 35th, and his success at Delray Beach means he may be seeded at next month’s Australian Open. That would allow him to avoid such title contenders as Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the first round, he noted.

“Obviously it’s a step forward, and I want to be playing better and better,” Hurkacz said. “It’s a great start of the year.”

___

