Updated on Tuesday, January 12, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: AM Mostly Cloudy. PM Partly Cloudy. Cold. High 38°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold & Frosty. Low 25°

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

Mostly cloudy skies this morning, will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. It will remain a cold one, with highs in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, along with cold and frosty conditions. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s.

Skies will be partly cloudy once again on Wednesday, and temperatures will be warming into the mid 40s. Temperatures will remain above average on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy skies will return as we head into Thursday.

A trough will bring more clouds and colder air into the region as we end the work week into the weekend. Rain/Snow chances will move into the region on Friday, with highs in the lower 40s. As we head into the weekend, snow shower chances will be with us, as temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com