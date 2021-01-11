Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead

Sports
Associated Press16

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed, with Jose Mourinho’s team instead facing Fulham on the same day.

Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.

The Tottenham-Fulham game, originally scheduled for Dec. 30, was postponed following an outbreak of the virus in the Fulham squad.

Because Fulham is now playing against Tottenham in midweek, its match against Chelsea scheduled for Friday has now been pushed back to Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Celtic without 14 players after coronavirus case, Dubai trip

Associated Press

53-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 36th season

Associated Press

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

Associated Press