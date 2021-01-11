The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (63) 12-0 1599 1 2. Baylor (1) 11-0 1536 2 3. Villanova 8-1 1436 3 4. Texas 10-1 1422 4 5. Iowa 11-2 1322 5 6. Kansas 10-2 1220 6 7. Michigan 10-0 1161 10 8. Creighton 10-2 1151 7 9. Wisconsin 10-2 1110 8 10. Tennessee 9-1 1093 9 11. Houston 10-1 993 11 12. Clemson 9-1 747 19 13. West Virginia 9-4 701 14 14. Illinois 9-4 694 12 15. Texas Tech 10-3 689 18 16. Louisville 8-1 464 – 17. Missouri 7-2 436 13 18. Virginia 7-2 403 22 19. Duke 5-2 397 21 20. Virginia Tech 9-2 286 19 21. Ohio St. 9-3 280 – 22. Oregon 9-2 264 17 23. Minnesota 10-4 233 16 24. Saint Louis 7-1 220 23 25. UConn 6-1 181 –

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.