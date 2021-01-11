The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (63)
|12-0
|1599
|1
|2. Baylor (1)
|11-0
|1536
|2
|3. Villanova
|8-1
|1436
|3
|4. Texas
|10-1
|1422
|4
|5. Iowa
|11-2
|1322
|5
|6. Kansas
|10-2
|1220
|6
|7. Michigan
|10-0
|1161
|10
|8. Creighton
|10-2
|1151
|7
|9. Wisconsin
|10-2
|1110
|8
|10. Tennessee
|9-1
|1093
|9
|11. Houston
|10-1
|993
|11
|12. Clemson
|9-1
|747
|19
|13. West Virginia
|9-4
|701
|14
|14. Illinois
|9-4
|694
|12
|15. Texas Tech
|10-3
|689
|18
|16. Louisville
|8-1
|464
|–
|17. Missouri
|7-2
|436
|13
|18. Virginia
|7-2
|403
|22
|19. Duke
|5-2
|397
|21
|20. Virginia Tech
|9-2
|286
|19
|21. Ohio St.
|9-3
|280
|–
|22. Oregon
|9-2
|264
|17
|23. Minnesota
|10-4
|233
|16
|24. Saint Louis
|7-1
|220
|23
|25. UConn
|6-1
|181
|–
Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.
