Portion of Dresden Rd. To Close

A portion of Dresden Road will close to motorists this week.

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021 The City of Zanesville Water Division will be closing a portion of Dresden Road for a water service line replacement project.

Starting at 8:00 AM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Dresden Road will be closed from Newman Street to Taylor Street. Detour signs will be posted and the project is expected to be completed by 3:00 PM the same day.

No disruption of water service is anticipated during this project. If you have any questions, please contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at 740-455-0631