The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (16)
|10-2
|186
|2, Hilliard Bradley (1)
|7-0
|154
|3, Can. McKinley (1)
|6-2
|115
|4, Gahanna Lincoln
|7-0
|114
|5, Lakewood St. Edward
|5-0
|91
|6, Huber Hts. Wayne
|6-1
|84
|7, Cin. Elder
|7-0
|67
|8, Massillon Jackson
|10-1
|54
|9, Westerville Cent.
|6-0
|24
|10, Miamisburg
|10-2
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor 21. Centerville (1) 21. Lancaster 16. Lima Sr. 14. Sylvania Northview 14.
|DIVISION II
|1, Lima Shawnee (9)
|12-0
|178
|2, Akr. SVSM (7)
|8-1
|155
|3, Rossford
|9-0
|115
|4, Hamilton Ross (1)
|10-1
|110
|5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|8-0
|75
|6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|6-0
|66
|7, Warrensville Hts.
|6-1
|57
|8, Shelby
|9-1
|36
|(tie) Delaware Buckeye Valley
|7-1
|36
|10, Vincent Warren
|5-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 23. Akr. Buchtel 22. Waverly 20. Byesville Meadowbrook 14. Cin. Woodward 14. Struthers 12.
|DIVISION III
|1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9)
|7-0
|156
|2, Worthington Christian (3)
|11-1
|137
|3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5)
|6-0
|135
|4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|10-1
|130
|5, Fredericktown
|10-0
|81
|6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford
|10-0
|71
|7, Sardinia Eastern
|11-1
|67
|8, Cin. Country Day
|10-0
|58
|9, Beverly Ft. Frye
|7-1
|38
|10, Proctorville Fairland
|7-3
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerburg 22. Frankfort Adena 18. Cin. Taft 15. Wheelersburg 15. Collins Western Reserve 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Metamora Evergreen 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Antwerp (12)
|9-0
|178
|2, Kalida (1)
|11-1
|139
|3, New Boston Glenwood (1)
|10-1
|135
|4, Botkins (2)
|11-0
|121
|5, Columbus Grove
|5-1
|71
|6, Ottoville
|9-1
|70
|7, Tol. Christian
|7-1
|67
|8, Cin. College Prep
|6-1
|65
|9, New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|12-0
|39
|10, Richmond Hts. (2)
|1-3
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 27. Van Wert Lincolnview 17. Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Norwalk St. Paul 12.
