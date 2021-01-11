The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (16) 10-2 186 2, Hilliard Bradley (1) 7-0 154 3, Can. McKinley (1) 6-2 115 4, Gahanna Lincoln 7-0 114 5, Lakewood St. Edward 5-0 91 6, Huber Hts. Wayne 6-1 84 7, Cin. Elder 7-0 67 8, Massillon Jackson 10-1 54 9, Westerville Cent. 6-0 24 10, Miamisburg 10-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor 21. Centerville (1) 21. Lancaster 16. Lima Sr. 14. Sylvania Northview 14.

DIVISION II 1, Lima Shawnee (9) 12-0 178 2, Akr. SVSM (7) 8-1 155 3, Rossford 9-0 115 4, Hamilton Ross (1) 10-1 110 5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 8-0 75 6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 66 7, Warrensville Hts. 6-1 57 8, Shelby 9-1 36 (tie) Delaware Buckeye Valley 7-1 36 10, Vincent Warren 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 23. Akr. Buchtel 22. Waverly 20. Byesville Meadowbrook 14. Cin. Woodward 14. Struthers 12.

DIVISION III 1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9) 7-0 156 2, Worthington Christian (3) 11-1 137 3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5) 6-0 135 4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 10-1 130 5, Fredericktown 10-0 81 6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 10-0 71 7, Sardinia Eastern 11-1 67 8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 58 9, Beverly Ft. Frye 7-1 38 10, Proctorville Fairland 7-3 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerburg 22. Frankfort Adena 18. Cin. Taft 15. Wheelersburg 15. Collins Western Reserve 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Metamora Evergreen 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Antwerp (12) 9-0 178 2, Kalida (1) 11-1 139 3, New Boston Glenwood (1) 10-1 135 4, Botkins (2) 11-0 121 5, Columbus Grove 5-1 71 6, Ottoville 9-1 70 7, Tol. Christian 7-1 67 8, Cin. College Prep 6-1 65 9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 12-0 39 10, Richmond Hts. (2) 1-3 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 27. Van Wert Lincolnview 17. Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Norwalk St. Paul 12.