Muskingum Behavioral Health Stresses Importance On Mental Health Help

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Muskingum Behavioral Health understands that the last year has been very hard for those with mental health struggles.

Diseases of despair such as addiction and depression have been running rampant and unchecked. MBH says the best cure is human connection.

“We are here at Muskingum Behavioral Health, we’re here Monday through Friday. There are crisis hotlines people can call. It’s just very important to be reaching out to somebody at this point. The overdoses are on the rise, relapsing rates are ridiculous, so it’s very important to get some support during this time.”, recovery assistant Stephanie Hinds said.

The numerous services offered reach a wide variety of people struggling with their mental health. The participants in the programs sing praises of the staff.

“I’ve been with MBH for a very long time, in and out, but they’ve always been here to help pick me up and get me back on track. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am right now if it wasn’t for MBH… I have done IOP here, parenting… they also offer the Gold within, which is a self esteem class, Living in Balance which a step down from IOP.”, program participator Heaven Smitely told HWIZ.

Muskingum Behavioral Health is currently offering in person and remote sessions.