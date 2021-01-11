Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 87, Southington Chalker 39

Austintown Fitch 44, Youngs. East 33

Bellbrook 76, Day. Ponitz Tech. 24

Belmont Union Local 78, Bellaire 25

Belpre 59, Pomeroy Meigs 51

Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Mineral Ridge 18

Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Waterford 24

Bishop Watterson 42, Whitehall-Yearling 39

Botkins 89, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 17

Brookfield 59, Campbell Memorial 36

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38, Martins Ferry 35

Castalia Margaretta 65, Bellevue 64

Cin. Mariemont 41, Batavia 28

Cin. NW 60, Beaver Eastern 39

Cols. Franklin Hts. 29, Granville Christian 28

Cols. Grandview Hts. 55, Johnstown Northridge 49

Cols. Wellington 24, Shekinah Christian 19

Danville 60, Zanesville Rosecrans 44

Day. Christian 53, Day. Northridge 30

Day. Oakwood 43, Carlisle 39

Dover 44, Minerva 40

Dublin Jerome 59, Logan 56

E. Liverpool 57, Richmond Edison 27

E. Palestine 59, Salineville Southern 36

Eastlake North 64, Cle. Hts. 43

Green 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 24

Greenfield McClain 45, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40

Hamilton Ross 42, New Richmond 28

Haviland Wayne Trace 25, Lima Cent. Cath. 13

Holgate 46, Metamora Evergreen 35

Hudson WRA 40, Chardon 35

Jackson 43, Hillsboro 27

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 49, Crooksville 47

Leetonia 50, Lisbon David Anderson 40

London 76, Spring. Shawnee 11

Lynchburg-Clay 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40

Magnolia Sandy Valley 54, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42

Mayfield 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 39

McArthur Vinton County 95, Crown City S. Gallia 17

Mentor Lake Cath. 47, Painesville Harvey 30

Miamisburg 47, Franklin 36

Mogadore Field 45, Mantua Crestwood 41

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 37, Oxford Talawanda 31

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, New Middletown Spring. 46

N. Lewisburg Triad 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56

New Carlisle Tecumseh 89, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 20

Notre Dame Academy 45, Bryan 44

Oak Hill 40, Minford 25

Orwell Grand Valley 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Elida 27

Paulding 70, Defiance Ayersville 35

Perry 78, Madison 49

Perrysburg 61, Sherwood Fairview 59

Poland Seminary 66, Girard 37

Portsmouth Notre Dame 71, New Boston Glenwood 27

Proctorville Fairland 49, S. Point 41

Rootstown 46, Alliance 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Fayetteville-Perry 28

Seaman N. Adams 45, Fairfield 33

Smithville 28, New London 27

Stow-Munroe Falls 54, Canfield 35

Struthers 54, Jefferson Area 41

Thornville Sheridan 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 46

Warren Harding 47, McDonald 38

Warrensville Hts. 63, Louisville 58

Waverly 50, S. Webster 49

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, New Matamoras Frontier 51

Worthington Christian 56, Cols. School for Girls 12

Zanesville 39, New Concord John Glenn 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/