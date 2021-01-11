Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellbrook 76, Day. Ponitz Tech. 24
Belmont Union Local 78, Bellaire 25
Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Waterford 24
Botkins 89, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 17
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38, Martins Ferry 35
Castalia Margaretta 65, Bellevue 64
Cin. Mariemont 41, Batavia 28
Cin. NW 60, Beaver Eastern 39
Cols. Grandview Hts. 55, Johnstown Northridge 49
Cols. Wellington 24, Shekinah Christian 19
Danville 60, Zanesville Rosecrans 44
Day. Oakwood 43, Carlisle 39
Dublin Jerome 59, Logan 56
E. Liverpool 57, Richmond Edison 27
Eastlake North 64, Cle. Hts. 43
Hamilton Ross 42, New Richmond 28
Haviland Wayne Trace 25, Lima Cent. Cath. 13
Holgate 46, Metamora Evergreen 35
Jackson 43, Hillsboro 27
Leetonia 50, Lisbon David Anderson 40
Magnolia Sandy Valley 54, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42
Mayfield 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 39
McArthur Vinton County 95, Crown City S. Gallia 17
Mentor Lake Cath. 47, Painesville Harvey 30
Miamisburg 47, Franklin 36
Mogadore Field 45, Mantua Crestwood 41
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 37, Oxford Talawanda 31
N. Lewisburg Triad 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56
New Carlisle Tecumseh 89, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 20
Notre Dame Academy 45, Bryan 44
Oak Hill 40, Minford 25
Orwell Grand Valley 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Elida 27
Paulding 70, Defiance Ayersville 35
Perry 78, Madison 49
Perrysburg 61, Sherwood Fairview 59
Rootstown 46, Alliance 38
Seaman N. Adams 45, Fairfield 33
Smithville 28, New London 27
Thornville Sheridan 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 46
Warrensville Hts. 63, Louisville 58
Waverly 50, S. Webster 49
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, New Matamoras Frontier 51
Zanesville 39, New Concord John Glenn 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/