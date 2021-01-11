Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellbrook 76, Day. Ponitz Tech. 24

Belmont Union Local 78, Bellaire 25

Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Waterford 24

Botkins 89, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 17

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38, Martins Ferry 35

Castalia Margaretta 65, Bellevue 64

Cin. Mariemont 41, Batavia 28

Cin. NW 60, Beaver Eastern 39

Cols. Grandview Hts. 55, Johnstown Northridge 49

Cols. Wellington 24, Shekinah Christian 19

Danville 60, Zanesville Rosecrans 44

Day. Oakwood 43, Carlisle 39

Dublin Jerome 59, Logan 56

E. Liverpool 57, Richmond Edison 27

Eastlake North 64, Cle. Hts. 43

Hamilton Ross 42, New Richmond 28

Haviland Wayne Trace 25, Lima Cent. Cath. 13

Holgate 46, Metamora Evergreen 35

Jackson 43, Hillsboro 27

Leetonia 50, Lisbon David Anderson 40

Magnolia Sandy Valley 54, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42

Mayfield 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 39

McArthur Vinton County 95, Crown City S. Gallia 17

Mentor Lake Cath. 47, Painesville Harvey 30

Miamisburg 47, Franklin 36

Mogadore Field 45, Mantua Crestwood 41

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 37, Oxford Talawanda 31

N. Lewisburg Triad 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56

New Carlisle Tecumseh 89, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 20

Notre Dame Academy 45, Bryan 44

Oak Hill 40, Minford 25

Orwell Grand Valley 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Elida 27

Paulding 70, Defiance Ayersville 35

Perry 78, Madison 49

Perrysburg 61, Sherwood Fairview 59

Rootstown 46, Alliance 38

Seaman N. Adams 45, Fairfield 33

Smithville 28, New London 27

Thornville Sheridan 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 46

Warrensville Hts. 63, Louisville 58

Waverly 50, S. Webster 49

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, New Matamoras Frontier 51

Zanesville 39, New Concord John Glenn 38

