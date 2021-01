BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 81, Conneaut 43

Bishop Hartley 73, Cols. Horizon Science 36

Bucyrus Wynford 52, Bucyrus 41

E. Liverpool 64, Wintersville Indian Creek 35

Heartland Christian 66, Lisbon David Anderson 54

Shenango, Pa. 78, Kinsman Badger 53

Stryker 37, Edon 32

Warren Howland 44, Youngs. East 43

