Library Offering Crafts

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is offering an adult craft project for the month of January.

The crafts are offered at each branch of the library system. The supplies are on a first come first serve basis and each branch has twenty craft bags.

“This month you can come pick up a mug-rug kit. Everything you need is included, and you can call us to pick it up via curbside or you can drop in to any of our branch locations to pick that up as well… So with the rug-mug you’re gonna get every single thing you need in here including directions and supplies for creating whatever craft we have.”, Marketing director Sean Fennell told reporters.

Kits will also include hot chocolate packs for each crafter to enjoy. The library is doing these crafts to help repair the sense of community lost in the last year.

“One thing we’ve missed is gathering together and being creative. While we still can’t gather together we can be creative. So we wanted to offer these take and make crafts for adults to really hopefully bring our community together a little bit and give people something fun and constructive to do together.”, Fennell said of the community.

Next month’s craft will be winter luminaries.