First year assistant coach is a spark plug for the Scotties

DRESDEN – Tri-Valley has had quite the difficult schedule. However, to this point, they’ve only lost one game in the conference and pulled out a close one against one of the teams who normally competes for MVL title, the Sheridan Generals. A shot in the arm for the Scotties is the addition of a long-time teacher, Ben Kennedy, as a first year assistant coach on the varsity staff.

“The last 15, 16 years I chose to be at the middle school where I teach and I’m around the kids but I think it’s important to have somebody whose in the building but it was an opportunity that opened up and Coach McLoughlin was gracious enough to give me a shot and I’ve really enjoyed it,” Kennedy said.

Head Coach McLoughlin is very happy with the decision to add him to the staff.

“He’s a huge asset for us. He’s been a part of Tri-Valley, not only athletics, but the schools for many years and I know that he has impacted many lives throughout his career here and we’re really fortunate to have him be a part of this program,” McLoughlin said.

Kennedy loves seeing the players who he’s seen grow over the years do great things.

“It’s been a lot of fun coming up here and watching them succeed and not only as basketball players but they’re succeeding as young men. They’re doing great things outside the classroom as well as in the classroom and so it’s a lot of fun,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy is very popular with the team as well.

“Ever since I was a young kid in elementary school, he’s really helped me out. I was growing up immature in elementary school and getting in trouble (and) doing stuff like that but whenever Coach Kennedy talked to me it really got to me and I stopped doing that stuff and all the credit goes to him when it comes to that,” Junior Jalen Goins – Chandler said.

“He’s a great teacher. I had him in eighth grade and he’s always there for you no matter what you need. I mean, he’s always going to be there for you and you can always count on him so I thank him for that,” Junior Luke Lyall said.

Tri-Valley did win their last game on Tuesday against the Coshocton Redskins.