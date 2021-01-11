Fatal Fire in Coshocton Co.

A Coshocton County man is dead after a Sunday morning house fire.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the fire at 20222 County Road 18 around 4:20.

When emergency crews arrived the house was totally involved. It was reported that a male subject lived in the house alone.

After the fire was put out, crews found the man inside and deceased.

The name of the individual isn’t being released at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

