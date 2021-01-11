COVID-19 Update: 3 deaths, 255 cases reported Monday in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: an 86-year-old and a 67-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; an 82-year-old who died with COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 87 in Muskingum County.

The Command Center also reported 255 more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This number breaks down as follows: 127 reported on 1/8, 59 reported on 1/9, and 69 reported on 1/10.

As of Monday, there were 611 active cases of coronavirus and 21 hospitalizations in Muskingum County.