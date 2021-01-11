ArtCoz Starts Contest Voting

ZANESSVILLE, Ohio-The Artist Colony of Zanesville is holding a contest to find a new logo for the Y-Bridge Art Festival.

The ArtCoz board chose their five favorite pieces from a pool of about twenty entries. Voting on the top five entries will be done by the public.

“The officers and the Y-Bridge art Festival committee voted on the top five. We’re not listing the names, we’re only listing the logos, so that people are voting on the logo and not the name… We had under twenty entries altogether, and we will post them all after we have the winner, you can vote clear up until February 5th.” ArtCoz president Kristen Brown told WHIZ.

Voting began today, January 11th. The contest was a great way for local artists to show off their craft.

“ We wanted to present some more opportunities to artists because right now everybody is struggling and we wanted to give back to the artist community and shine some light on some new artists. There was a lot of artists that we hadn’t seen their artwork before, so it was great to meet some new people through their art and get them some exposure.”, Brown continued.

Voting is conducted on the ArtCoz website, artcoz.org.