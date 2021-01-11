Updated on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cold. High 39°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low 22°

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 41°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy start to the work week across SE Ohio, but some sunshine will be had, especially during the late afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to near 40 this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, along with lows in the lower 20s.

We will see partly to mostly sunny skies across the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will see a bump, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Cloudy skies will begin to return as we end the work week, with highs in the low to mid 40s on Thursday. Rain/Snow shower chances will increase on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s.

We will see a few snow showers on Saturday, along with colder temperatures. Highs will only in the lower 30s to begin the weekend. A stray snow shower chance will linger into the day on Sunday, with highs topping off in the mid 30s.

Have a Great Monday!

