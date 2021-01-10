Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 50, McComb 42

Akr. Hoban 55, Gates Mills Gilmour 42

Antwerp 81, Pioneer N. Central 24

Archbold 51, Hicksville 49

Ashtabula Lakeside 71, Painesville Riverside 64

Barberton 77, Can. Cent. Cath. 43

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Old Fort 54

Beechwood, Ky. 76, Cin. Dohn High School 51

Belpre 58, Crown City S. Gallia 53, OT

Berlin Hiland 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 44

Bishop Watterson 62, Westerville N. 50

Bluffton 69, Ft. Jennings 66

Botkins 58, Ft. Recovery 55

Bowling Green 37, Bryan 35

Bridgeport 52, Toronto 49

Brunswick 67, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, New Concord John Glenn 51

Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Arcanum 54

Canfield S. Range 50, Hubbard 44

Carey 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50

Casstown Miami E. 68, DeGraff Riverside 58

Chagrin Falls 54, Kirtland 26

Chardon 70, Chardon NDCL 69

Chesapeake 60, Glouster Trimble 48

Chillicothe Unioto 52, Williamsport Westfall 23

Cin. Elder 70, Cin. Colerain 43

Cin. Taft 50, Cin. McNicholas 48

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, Peebles 46

Coldwater 49, Celina 29

Cols. Bexley 86, Northside Christian 21

Cols. St. Charles 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 28

Convoy Crestview 63, Arlington 39

Danville 55, Delaware Christian 33

Delaware Buckeye Valley 65, Cols. Wellington 49

Dola Hardin Northern 63, Van Buren 58

Dublin Coffman 77, Mansfield Sr. 48

Dublin Jerome 42, Worthington Christian 40

Felicity-Franklin 50, Fayetteville-Perry 48

Frankfort Adena 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Fredericktown 62, Sparta Highland 47

Ft. Recovery 61, Mechanicsburg 46

Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 52

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Southeastern 55

Georgetown 61, New Richmond 53

Granville 68, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48

Hamilton Ross 53, E. Central, Ind. 42

Hamler Patrick Henry 50, N. Baltimore 45

Hannibal River 55, Barnesville 45

Harrod Allen E. 83, Arcadia 24

Haviland Wayne Trace 44, Delphos Jefferson 42

Heartland Christian 56, Columbiana 40

Heath 49, Newark Cath. 33

Holgate 60, Defiance Ayersville 48

Independence 65, Gates Mills Hawken 54

Ironton St. Joseph 59, S. Webster 40

Jackson 55, Washington C.H. 35

Jackson Center 47, New Knoxville 17

Jamestown Greeneview 64, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 61

Kalida 54, Defiance Tinora 30

Kinsman Badger 70, Southington Chalker 64

Latham Western 67, Manchester 45

Legacy Christian 60, Bradford 50

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 89, Cols. DeSales 64

Lewistown Indian Lake 68, W. Liberty-Salem 57

Lexington 49, Ashland Crestview 42

Lima Bath 51, Spencerville 46

Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Lima Perry 42

Lima Shawnee 71, Delphos St. John’s 45

Louisville 52, Norton 47, OT

Malvern 52, Smithville 41

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Van Wert 26

Marion Elgin 40, Mechanicsburg 35

Miamisburg 49, Lebanon 31

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, W. Jefferson 39

Mineral Ridge 61, Lowellville 52

Minster 35, Ft. Loramie 34

Montpelier 71, Hamilton, Ind. 22

Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 53

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46

Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Lynchburg-Clay 62

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 81, Morral Ridgedale 29

New Albany 44, Ashville Teays Valley 36

New Bremen 61, Covington 40

New Madison Tri-Village 73, Sidney Fairlawn 61

Newton Local 57, Houston 45

Oak Harbor 55, Port Clinton 50

Oak Hill 51, Beaver Eastern 50

Ontario 54, Marion Harding 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Findlay 55

Ottoville 51, Pandora-Gilboa 17

Pataskala Licking Hts. 90, Zanesville 53

Pettisville 50, Edgerton 27

Piketon 59, Chillicothe Huntington 32

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 57, New Lebanon Dixie 52

Plymouth 55, Mansfield St. Peter’s 42

Portsmouth 61, W. Union 56

Portsmouth Notre Dame 64, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 51

Proctorville Fairland 49, Sardinia Eastern Brown 48

Ravenna 91, Mantua Crestwood 86

Reading 44, Batavia Clermont NE 42

Reynoldsburg 64, Groveport-Madison 58

Richmond Edison 71, Belmont Union Local 49

Rossford 71, Genoa Area 35

S. Point 52, Seaman N. Adams 39

Sandusky 56, Bellevue 53

Sandusky St. Mary 69, Lakeside Danbury 58, OT

Shekinah Christian 37, Granville Christian 35

Shelby 77, Bellville Clear Fork 64

Sidney Lehman 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 29

Spring. Cath. Cent. 43, Spring. NW 39

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Kettering Alter 44

St. Henry 73, Anna 66, 2OT

Steubenville 81, Richmond Edison 31

Stewart Federal Hocking 84, Crooksville 72

Sycamore Mohawk 69, Attica Seneca E. 62

Thomas Worthington 76, Springfield 62

Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, Sidney 68

Tree of Life 61, Genoa Christian 57

Trotwood-Madison 102, Day. Thurgood Marshall 56

Troy 53, Piqua 45

Troy Christian 46, Day. Miami Valley 39

Upper Sandusky 79, Bucyrus 35

Van Wert Lincolnview 62, Miller City 43

Versailles 62, Clayton Northmont 58, OT

Vienna Mathews 59, Middlefield Cardinal 56

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Warsaw River View 39

Wauseon 57, Defiance 45

Waverly 53, Minford 44

Wheelersburg 78, McDermott Scioto NW 31

Willard 66, Castalia Margaretta 60

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 67, Portsmouth Clay 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellefontaine vs. St. Marys Memorial, ppd.

Cin. Seven Hills vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Franklin, ccd.

Cle. Hts. vs. Hunting Valley University, ccd.

Clyde vs. Lexington, ccd.

Day. Stivers vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin vs. Mt. Vernon, ccd.

Findlay Liberty-Benton vs. Kenton, ppd.

Hebron Lakewood vs. Utica, ccd.

Hillsboro vs. Greenfield McClain, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Huron vs. Collins Western Reserve, ccd.

Jackson vs. Minford, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Kettering Fairmont vs. Bishop Fenwick, ccd.

Leipsic vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.

Lucas vs. Sandusky Perkins, ccd.

Paulding vs. Sherwood Fairview, ccd.

Pemberville Eastwood vs. Millbury Lake, ccd.

Shaker Hts. vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Southeastern vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd.

Westerville Cent. vs. Westerville S., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/