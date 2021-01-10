Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 50, McComb 42
Akr. Hoban 55, Gates Mills Gilmour 42
Antwerp 81, Pioneer N. Central 24
Archbold 51, Hicksville 49
Ashtabula Lakeside 71, Painesville Riverside 64
Barberton 77, Can. Cent. Cath. 43
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Old Fort 54
Beechwood, Ky. 76, Cin. Dohn High School 51
Belpre 58, Crown City S. Gallia 53, OT
Berlin Hiland 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 44
Bishop Watterson 62, Westerville N. 50
Bluffton 69, Ft. Jennings 66
Botkins 58, Ft. Recovery 55
Bowling Green 37, Bryan 35
Bridgeport 52, Toronto 49
Brunswick 67, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, New Concord John Glenn 51
Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Arcanum 54
Canfield S. Range 50, Hubbard 44
Carey 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50
Casstown Miami E. 68, DeGraff Riverside 58
Chagrin Falls 54, Kirtland 26
Chardon 70, Chardon NDCL 69
Chesapeake 60, Glouster Trimble 48
Chillicothe Unioto 52, Williamsport Westfall 23
Cin. Elder 70, Cin. Colerain 43
Cin. Taft 50, Cin. McNicholas 48
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, Peebles 46
Coldwater 49, Celina 29
Cols. Bexley 86, Northside Christian 21
Cols. St. Charles 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 28
Convoy Crestview 63, Arlington 39
Danville 55, Delaware Christian 33
Delaware Buckeye Valley 65, Cols. Wellington 49
Dola Hardin Northern 63, Van Buren 58
Dublin Coffman 77, Mansfield Sr. 48
Dublin Jerome 42, Worthington Christian 40
Felicity-Franklin 50, Fayetteville-Perry 48
Frankfort Adena 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Fredericktown 62, Sparta Highland 47
Ft. Recovery 61, Mechanicsburg 46
Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 52
Gallipolis Gallia 57, Southeastern 55
Georgetown 61, New Richmond 53
Granville 68, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48
Hamilton Ross 53, E. Central, Ind. 42
Hamler Patrick Henry 50, N. Baltimore 45
Hannibal River 55, Barnesville 45
Harrod Allen E. 83, Arcadia 24
Haviland Wayne Trace 44, Delphos Jefferson 42
Heartland Christian 56, Columbiana 40
Heath 49, Newark Cath. 33
Holgate 60, Defiance Ayersville 48
Independence 65, Gates Mills Hawken 54
Ironton St. Joseph 59, S. Webster 40
Jackson 55, Washington C.H. 35
Jackson Center 47, New Knoxville 17
Jamestown Greeneview 64, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 61
Kalida 54, Defiance Tinora 30
Kinsman Badger 70, Southington Chalker 64
Latham Western 67, Manchester 45
Legacy Christian 60, Bradford 50
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 89, Cols. DeSales 64
Lewistown Indian Lake 68, W. Liberty-Salem 57
Lexington 49, Ashland Crestview 42
Lima Bath 51, Spencerville 46
Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Lima Perry 42
Lima Shawnee 71, Delphos St. John’s 45
Louisville 52, Norton 47, OT
Malvern 52, Smithville 41
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Van Wert 26
Marion Elgin 40, Mechanicsburg 35
Miamisburg 49, Lebanon 31
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, W. Jefferson 39
Mineral Ridge 61, Lowellville 52
Minster 35, Ft. Loramie 34
Montpelier 71, Hamilton, Ind. 22
Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 53
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46
Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Lynchburg-Clay 62
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 81, Morral Ridgedale 29
New Albany 44, Ashville Teays Valley 36
New Bremen 61, Covington 40
New Madison Tri-Village 73, Sidney Fairlawn 61
Newton Local 57, Houston 45
Oak Harbor 55, Port Clinton 50
Oak Hill 51, Beaver Eastern 50
Ontario 54, Marion Harding 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Findlay 55
Ottoville 51, Pandora-Gilboa 17
Pataskala Licking Hts. 90, Zanesville 53
Pettisville 50, Edgerton 27
Piketon 59, Chillicothe Huntington 32
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 57, New Lebanon Dixie 52
Plymouth 55, Mansfield St. Peter’s 42
Portsmouth 61, W. Union 56
Portsmouth Notre Dame 64, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 51
Proctorville Fairland 49, Sardinia Eastern Brown 48
Ravenna 91, Mantua Crestwood 86
Reading 44, Batavia Clermont NE 42
Reynoldsburg 64, Groveport-Madison 58
Richmond Edison 71, Belmont Union Local 49
Rossford 71, Genoa Area 35
S. Point 52, Seaman N. Adams 39
Sandusky 56, Bellevue 53
Sandusky St. Mary 69, Lakeside Danbury 58, OT
Shekinah Christian 37, Granville Christian 35
Shelby 77, Bellville Clear Fork 64
Sidney Lehman 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 29
Spring. Cath. Cent. 43, Spring. NW 39
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Kettering Alter 44
St. Henry 73, Anna 66, 2OT
Steubenville 81, Richmond Edison 31
Stewart Federal Hocking 84, Crooksville 72
Sycamore Mohawk 69, Attica Seneca E. 62
Thomas Worthington 76, Springfield 62
Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, Sidney 68
Tree of Life 61, Genoa Christian 57
Trotwood-Madison 102, Day. Thurgood Marshall 56
Troy 53, Piqua 45
Troy Christian 46, Day. Miami Valley 39
Upper Sandusky 79, Bucyrus 35
Van Wert Lincolnview 62, Miller City 43
Versailles 62, Clayton Northmont 58, OT
Vienna Mathews 59, Middlefield Cardinal 56
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Warsaw River View 39
Wauseon 57, Defiance 45
Waverly 53, Minford 44
Wheelersburg 78, McDermott Scioto NW 31
Willard 66, Castalia Margaretta 60
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 67, Portsmouth Clay 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellefontaine vs. St. Marys Memorial, ppd.
Cin. Seven Hills vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.
Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Franklin, ccd.
Cle. Hts. vs. Hunting Valley University, ccd.
Clyde vs. Lexington, ccd.
Day. Stivers vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd.
Delaware Olentangy Berlin vs. Mt. Vernon, ccd.
Findlay Liberty-Benton vs. Kenton, ppd.
Hebron Lakewood vs. Utica, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. Greenfield McClain, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Huron vs. Collins Western Reserve, ccd.
Jackson vs. Minford, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Kettering Fairmont vs. Bishop Fenwick, ccd.
Leipsic vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.
Lucas vs. Sandusky Perkins, ccd.
Paulding vs. Sherwood Fairview, ccd.
Pemberville Eastwood vs. Millbury Lake, ccd.
Shaker Hts. vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Southeastern vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd.
Westerville Cent. vs. Westerville S., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/