Ohio High School Basketball How They Fared

|DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (6-1) beat Cin. La Salle 59-41. 2, Hilliard Bradley (7-0) beat Olentangy Orange 66-50, beat Grove City 63-37.
|3, Can. McKinley (6-2) beat Green 70-58, beat Massillon Jackson 71-59. 4, Gahanna Lincoln (7-0) beat St. Charles 56-55.
|5, Huber Hts. Wayne (6-1) beat Centerville 71-65, beat Kettering Fairmont 61-49.
|(tie) Massillon Jackson (10-1) beat Massillon Perry 77-47, lost to Canton McKinley 71-59.
|7, Cle. St. Ignatius (5-4) lost to Lakewood St. Edward 84-76
|8, Lakewood St. Edward (5-0) beat Cle. St. Ignatius 84-76.
|9, Cin. Elder (7-0) beat Colerain 70-43, beat Cin. Xavier 67-60.
|10, Lancaster (7-2) beat Chillicothe 65-51, lost to Pickerington Central 56-52.
|(tie) Miamisburg (10-2) beat Lebanon 49-31, lost to Springfield 69-66, beat Springboro 40-35.
|DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (12-0) beat Delphos St. John’s 71-45, beat Wapakoneta 70-45.
|2, Akr. SVSM (7-1) did not report.
|3, Rossford (9-0) beat Pemberville Eastwood 72-40, beat Genoa Area 71-35.
|4, Hamilton Ross (7-0) beat East Central, Ind., 53-42, beat Edgewood 50-38
|5, Delaware Buckeye Valley (7-1) beat Wellington 65-49, lost to Big Walnut 73-56.
|(tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-0) beat Col. Bishop Hartley 45-43, beat Springfield Shawnee 47-35.
|7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-0) beat Butler 54-39, beat Fairborn 75-50, beat Sidney 71-68.
|8, Vincent Warren (5-1) did not report.
|8, Warrensville Hts. (6-1) beat Shaker Heights 85-82, OT, beat Maple Heights 71-67.
|10, Waverly (6-1) beat McDermott Northwest
|65-42, beat Minford 53-44, lost to Wheelersburg 60-51.
|(tie) Byesville Meadowbrook (6-1) did not report.
|DIVISION III
|1, Worthington Christian (11-1) lost to Dublin Jerome 42-40.
|2, Canal Win. Harvest Prep (7-0) beat Millersport 98-43.
|3, Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1) beat Findlay 63-55, beat Lima Bath 86-53.
|4, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6-0) beat Solon 74-68.
|5, Metamora Evergreen (9-2) lost to Swanton 43-36.
|6, Fredericktown (10-0) beat Highland 62-47, beat Granville Christian 69-43.
|7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (10-0) beat Plymouth 64-43, beat Ridgedale 81-29.
|8, Sardinia Eastern (11-1) beat Fayetteville-Perry 56-38, beat West Union 83-24.
|9, Cin. Country Day (8-0) beat Miami Valley Christian 60-20.
|10, Beverly Ft. Frye (7-1) beat Caldwell 54-34.
|DIVISION IV
1, Antwerp (9-0) beat North Central 81-24.
|2, Kalida (11-1) beat Defiance Tinora 54-30, beat Fort Jennings 41-26.
|3, New Boston Glenwood (10-1) beat Latham Western 62-42, beat Symmes Valley 61-49.
|4, Botkins (10-0) beat Fort Recovery 53-40, beat Riverside 72-41.
|5, Columbus Grove (5-1) did not play.
|6, Cin. College Prep (6-0) beat Riverview East Aca., 88-73.
|7, Tol. Christian (6-1) beat Arlington 64-37.
|8, Ottoville (9-1) beat Pandora-Gilboa 51-17, beat Delphos Jefferson 75-36.
|9, Glouster Trimble (6-2) lost to Chesapeake 60-48.
|10, Richmond Hts. (1-3) did not play.
