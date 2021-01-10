Mangum carries Radford past Charleston Southern 68-48

Sports
Associated Press34

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dravon Mangum had 16 points as Radford romped past Charleston Southern 68-48 on Sunday.

Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points and six rebounds for Radford (8-6, 7-1 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Chyree Walker added nine rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (1-9, 0-6), whose losing streak reached six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Lewis scores 28 to carry James Madison over Chowan 100-76

Associated Press

Phyfe scores 18 to lead N. Iowa over Bradley 78-72

Associated Press

Three-time Dakar Rally winner Hubert Auriol dies at 68

Associated Press