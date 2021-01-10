Colts continue stampede through MVL – Fink’s Full Court Press January 9th, 2021

BYESVILLE, Ohio – Saying that Meadowbrook’s first year in the Muskingum Valley League has been successful would be an understatement.

The Colts football team outscored conference opponents 322-86 on their way to a 6-0 finish and the first ever MVL Small School Division title. The boys basketball team came into Saturday night with a 6-0 conference record, outscoring opponents 373-286.

The Maysville Panthers? Not so much.

Not only did the Panthers come into Saturday winless, but they hadn’t been able to play or practice for two weeks due to a mandatory quarantine period.

So, would Meadowbrook continue it’s unstoppable run through the Muskingum Valley League, or would the Panthers come to life after a two week rest to shock the league?

FINAL: MAYSVILLE 47 – MEADOWBROOK 72

Other local scores:

Boys basketball:

FEDERAL HOCKING 84 – CROOKSVILLE 72

BLOOM CARROLL 29 – NEW LEXINGTON 41

JOHN GLENN 51 – HARRISON CENTRAL 62

RIVER VIEW 39 – RIDGEWOOD 56

ZANESVILLE 53 – LICKING HEIGHTS 90

NEWARK CATHOLIC 33 – HEATH 49

Girls basketball:

CROOKSVILLE 38 – WEST MUSKINGUM 44

MEADOWBROOK 42 – NEW LEXINGTON 60

PHILO 36 – JOHN GLENN 60

COSHOCTON 32 – MORGAN 55

SHERIDAN 78 – RIVER VIEW 21

WARREN 63 – CAMBRIDGE 14

LICKING HEIGHTS 30 – NEWARK CATHOLIC 69

RIDGEWOOD 10 – BERLIN HILAND 93