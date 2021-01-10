Colts continue stampede through MVL – Fink’s Full Court Press January 9th, 2021

BYESVILLE, Ohio – Saying that Meadowbrook’s first year in the Muskingum Valley League has been successful would be an understatement.

The Colts football team outscored conference opponents 322-86 on their way to a 6-0 finish and the first ever MVL Small School Division title. The boys basketball team came into Saturday night with a 6-0 conference record, outscoring opponents 373-286.

The Maysville Panthers? Not so much.

Not only did the Panthers come into Saturday winless, but they hadn’t been able to play or practice for two weeks due to a mandatory quarantine period.

So, would Meadowbrook continue it’s unstoppable run through the Muskingum Valley League, or would the Panthers come to life after a two week rest to shock the league?

FINAL: MAYSVILLE 47 – MEADOWBROOK 72

Other local scores:

Boys basketball:

FEDERAL HOCKING 84 – CROOKSVILLE 72

BLOOM CARROLL 29 – NEW LEXINGTON 41

JOHN GLENN 51 – HARRISON CENTRAL 62

RIVER VIEW 39 – RIDGEWOOD 56

ZANESVILLE 53 – LICKING HEIGHTS 90

NEWARK CATHOLIC 33 – HEATH 49

Girls basketball:

CROOKSVILLE 38 – WEST MUSKINGUM 44

MEADOWBROOK 42 – NEW LEXINGTON 60

PHILO 36 – JOHN GLENN 60

COSHOCTON 32 – MORGAN 55

SHERIDAN 78 – RIVER VIEW 21

WARREN 63 – CAMBRIDGE 14

LICKING HEIGHTS 30 – NEWARK CATHOLIC 69

RIDGEWOOD 10 – BERLIN HILAND 93

Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.

