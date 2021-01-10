Colts continue stampede through MVL – Fink’s Full Court Press January 9th, 2021

BYESVILLE, Ohio – Saying that Meadowbrook’s first year in the Muskingum Valley League has been successful would be an understatement.
The Colts football team outscored conference opponents 322-86 on their way to a 6-0 finish and the first ever MVL Small School Division title. The boys basketball team came into Saturday night with a 6-0 conference record, outscoring opponents 373-286.
The Maysville Panthers? Not so much.
Not only did the Panthers come into Saturday winless, but they hadn’t been able to play or practice for two weeks due to a mandatory quarantine period.
So, would Meadowbrook continue it’s unstoppable run through the Muskingum Valley League, or would the Panthers come to life after a two week rest to shock the league?
FINAL: MAYSVILLE 47 – MEADOWBROOK 72
Other local scores:
Boys basketball:
FEDERAL HOCKING 84 – CROOKSVILLE 72
BLOOM CARROLL 29 – NEW LEXINGTON 41
JOHN GLENN 51 – HARRISON CENTRAL 62
RIVER VIEW 39 – RIDGEWOOD 56
ZANESVILLE 53 – LICKING HEIGHTS 90
NEWARK CATHOLIC 33 – HEATH 49
Girls basketball:
CROOKSVILLE 38 – WEST MUSKINGUM 44
MEADOWBROOK 42 – NEW LEXINGTON 60
PHILO 36 – JOHN GLENN 60
COSHOCTON 32 – MORGAN 55
SHERIDAN 78 – RIVER VIEW 21
WARREN 63 – CAMBRIDGE 14
LICKING HEIGHTS 30 – NEWARK CATHOLIC 69
RIDGEWOOD 10 – BERLIN HILAND 93