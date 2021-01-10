Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel tears Achilles tendon

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel is at risk of missing the European Championship after tearing his Achilles tendon, an injury his German club said will sideline him for “the coming months.”

Borussia Dortmund said Sunday that the 31-year-old midfielder tore his left Achilles tendon during the first half of the team’s 3-1 win in Leipzig on Saturday. It was a non-contact injury.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said such an injury can take between four to seven months to recover.

“This is not a moment to be thinking about whether he’ll be missing the European Championship or not. Now it’s about taking the next step correctly and making sure that he knows we’re going to wait to the last second before we announce that squad,” Martinez said.

The European Championship is scheduled to start on June 11.

Dortmund did not specify if surgery will be needed. Witsel has made more than 100 appearances for Belgium.

