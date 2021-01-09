Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 86, Williamson 33
Berlin-Brothersvalley 72, United 45
Bethlehem Center 65, Jefferson-Morgan 49
Blacklick Valley 61, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 35
Burrell 67, Northgate 39
Charleroi 59, Mount Pleasant 57
Chartiers Valley 66, Fox Chapel 63
Cumberland Valley 46, Governor Mifflin 43
ELCO 65, Antietam 37
Eden Christian 72, Cheswick Christian 28
Ellwood City 60, Wilmington 36
Erie 78, Erie First Christian Academy 52
Harbor Creek 53, Erie McDowell 39
Holy Ghost Prep 54, Bensalem 49
Lewisburg 68, Lourdes Regional 39
Lincoln Park Charter 59, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47
Loyalsock 69, Danville 50
Manheim Central 64, Fleetwood 53
McGuffey 60, Burgettstown 28
McKeesport 77, Laurel Highlands 74
Mercyhurst Prep 61, Sharon 42
Millville 53, Benton 31
Mount Calvary 72, Hamburg 60
Neumann 93, Montgomery 55
Notre Dame-Green Pond 89, Bethlehem Catholic 82
Panther Valley 70, Kutztown 53
Pittsburgh North Catholic 60, Peters Township 55
Pottsville 46, Northwestern Lehigh 33
Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Monessen 48
Thomas Jefferson 53, Baldwin 38
Union Area 79, Cornell 41
Upper St. Clair 81, North Hills 49
Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Deer Lakes vs. Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Knoch vs. Highlands, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baldwin 50, Thomas Jefferson 45
Bishop Canevin 45, Union Area 19
Blackhawk 56, Sewickley Academy Panthers 41
Burgettstown 52, Fort Cherry 28
Charleroi 49, Jefferson-Morgan 15
Conestoga Christian 34, Dayspring Christian 27
Dallastown Area 50, Hempfield 39
Delone 63, Berks Catholic 47
Eden Christian 55, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 52
Elk County Catholic 54, Port Allegany 46
Harbor Creek 47, Girard 41
Lincoln Park Charter 62, Northgate 25
Mars 53, Fox Chapel 49
Mechanicsburg 51, Northern York 27
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Conneaut Area 28
Milton 43, Montoursville 31
Mount Lebanon 68, Pittsburgh North Catholic 52
Mount Pleasant 40, Highlands 26
Muncy 39, Meadowbrook Christian 29
Neumann 50, Montgomery 30
New Castle 49, Sto-Rox 42
Northwestern Lehigh 48, Pottsville 27
Norwin 53, North Hills 18
Notre Dame-Green Pond 52, Jim Thorpe 48
Oakland Catholic 67, Peters Township 63
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 52, Neshannock 45
Panther Valley 39, Kutztown 26
Riverside 60, Hanover Area 2
Saegertown 54, Eisenhower 15
Seneca 58, Cochranton 43
Shaler 39, Seneca Valley 38
Shamokin 54, Jersey Shore 30
Sharon 36, Franklin 33
South Fayette 63, Butler 45
Southern Columbia 57, Central Columbia 45
Twin Valley 54, Hamburg 20
Union City 48, Youngsville 24
Villa Maria 49, Tyrone 26
Washington 67, Uniontown 27
Waynesburg Central 67, Carmichaels 20
Winchester Thurston 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 33
Wyomissing 53, Daniel Boone 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Antietam vs. West Shore, ccd.
Bishop Canevin vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Burrell vs. West Shamokin, ppd.
Ellwood City vs. Ambridge, ppd.
Hempfield Area vs. Belle Vernon, ppd.
Peters Township vs. Greensburg Salem, ppd.
