Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 86, Williamson 33

Berlin-Brothersvalley 72, United 45

Bethlehem Center 65, Jefferson-Morgan 49

Blacklick Valley 61, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 35

Burrell 67, Northgate 39

Charleroi 59, Mount Pleasant 57

Chartiers Valley 66, Fox Chapel 63

Cumberland Valley 46, Governor Mifflin 43

ELCO 65, Antietam 37

Eden Christian 72, Cheswick Christian 28

Ellwood City 60, Wilmington 36

Erie 78, Erie First Christian Academy 52

Harbor Creek 53, Erie McDowell 39

Holy Ghost Prep 54, Bensalem 49

Lewisburg 68, Lourdes Regional 39

Lincoln Park Charter 59, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47

Loyalsock 69, Danville 50

Manheim Central 64, Fleetwood 53

McGuffey 60, Burgettstown 28

McKeesport 77, Laurel Highlands 74

Mercyhurst Prep 61, Sharon 42

Millville 53, Benton 31

Mount Calvary 72, Hamburg 60

Neumann 93, Montgomery 55

Notre Dame-Green Pond 89, Bethlehem Catholic 82

Panther Valley 70, Kutztown 53

Pittsburgh North Catholic 60, Peters Township 55

Pottsville 46, Northwestern Lehigh 33

Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Monessen 48

Thomas Jefferson 53, Baldwin 38

Union Area 79, Cornell 41

Upper St. Clair 81, North Hills 49

Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Deer Lakes vs. Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Knoch vs. Highlands, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baldwin 50, Thomas Jefferson 45

Bishop Canevin 45, Union Area 19

Blackhawk 56, Sewickley Academy Panthers 41

Burgettstown 52, Fort Cherry 28

Charleroi 49, Jefferson-Morgan 15

Conestoga Christian 34, Dayspring Christian 27

Dallastown Area 50, Hempfield 39

Delone 63, Berks Catholic 47

Eden Christian 55, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 52

Elk County Catholic 54, Port Allegany 46

Harbor Creek 47, Girard 41

Lincoln Park Charter 62, Northgate 25

Mars 53, Fox Chapel 49

Mechanicsburg 51, Northern York 27

Mercyhurst Prep 56, Conneaut Area 28

Milton 43, Montoursville 31

Mount Lebanon 68, Pittsburgh North Catholic 52

Mount Pleasant 40, Highlands 26

Muncy 39, Meadowbrook Christian 29

Neumann 50, Montgomery 30

New Castle 49, Sto-Rox 42

Northwestern Lehigh 48, Pottsville 27

Norwin 53, North Hills 18

Notre Dame-Green Pond 52, Jim Thorpe 48

Oakland Catholic 67, Peters Township 63

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 52, Neshannock 45

Panther Valley 39, Kutztown 26

Riverside 60, Hanover Area 2

Saegertown 54, Eisenhower 15

Seneca 58, Cochranton 43

Shaler 39, Seneca Valley 38

Shamokin 54, Jersey Shore 30

Sharon 36, Franklin 33

South Fayette 63, Butler 45

Southern Columbia 57, Central Columbia 45

Twin Valley 54, Hamburg 20

Union City 48, Youngsville 24

Villa Maria 49, Tyrone 26

Washington 67, Uniontown 27

Waynesburg Central 67, Carmichaels 20

Winchester Thurston 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 33

Wyomissing 53, Daniel Boone 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Antietam vs. West Shore, ccd.

Bishop Canevin vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Burrell vs. West Shamokin, ppd.

Ellwood City vs. Ambridge, ppd.

Hempfield Area vs. Belle Vernon, ppd.

Peters Township vs. Greensburg Salem, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/