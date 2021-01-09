McNamara lifts Miami (Ohio) over N. Illinois 70-58

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Elijah McNamara came off the bench to tally 15 points to carry Miami (Ohio) to a 70-58 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Mekhi Lairy had 13 points for the Redhawks (4-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Dae Dae Grant added 12 points. Myja White had 12 points.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup led the RedHawks, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Trendon Hankerson had 16 points for the Huskies (1-9, 0-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 12 points.

