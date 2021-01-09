Gordon, Garvin lift Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 87-67

Associated Press22

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon and Najee Garvin scored 17 points apiece as Nicholls State easily beat Southeastern Louisiana 87-67 on Saturday. Kevin Johnson added 15 points for the Colonels. Garvin also had eight rebounds.

Andre Jones had 10 points and six rebounds for Nicholls State (4-5, 2-1 Southland Conference).

Keon Clergeot tied a career high with 25 points for the Lions (2-9, 0-2). Gus Okafor added 14 points.

Joe Kasperzyk, who was second on the Lions in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 18% (2 of 11) from the field.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

