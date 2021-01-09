BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 66, Akr. North 56
Akr. Hoban 76, Chardon 36
Akr. Springfield 56, Lodi Cloverleaf 49
Alliance 64, Alliance Marlington 60
Amherst Steele 80, Westlake 57
Andover Pymatuning Valley 64, Kinsman Badger 47
Ansonia 32, Bradford 29
Arcanum 60, Tipp City Bethel 53
Arlington 62, N. Baltimore 41
Ashland 87, Mansfield Sr. 44
Ashville Teays Valley 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 24
Athens 75, Bidwell River Valley 36
Atwater Waterloo 62, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52
Austintown Fitch 71, Youngs. Mooney 63
Avon 70, N. Ridgeville 66
Barberton 59, Medina Highland 55
Bay Village Bay 58, Parma 50
Beachwood 68, Chagrin Falls 59
Bellbrook 42, Brookville 31
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64, Spring. NW 46
Beloit W. Branch 46, Carrollton 30
Belpre 70, Racine Southern 55
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Caldwell 34
Bishop Hartley 51, Bishop Watterson 41
Bloom-Carroll 39, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34
Botkins 29, Jackson Center 26
Bridgeport 49, Hannibal River 46
Bristol 82, Fairport Harbor Harding 41
Brunswick 79, Strongsville 53
Camden Preble Shawnee 68, Middletown Madison Senior 57
Can. McKinley 71, Massillon Jackson 59
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 98, Millersport 43
Canfield 69, Louisville 58
Cardington-Lincoln 70, Mt. Gilead 66
Casstown Miami E. 60, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43
Cedarville 50, W. Jefferson 38
Centerville 71, Huber Hts. Wayne 65
Chesapeake 76, Gallipolis Gallia 68, 2OT
Chillicothe Unioto 62, Southeastern 38
Cin. Aiken 63, Blanchester 60
Cin. Country Day 60, Miami Valley Christian Academy 20
Cin. Elder 67, Cin. St. Xavier 60
Cin. Mariemont 64, Cin. Madeira 43
Cin. McNicholas 42, Hamilton Badin 40
Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. La Salle 41
Cin. Taft 68, Cin. Hughes 61
Cin. Walnut Hills 67, Cin. Anderson 49
Circleville Logan Elm 54, Circleville 42
Cle. Hts. 67, E. Cle. Shaw 50
Cle. VASJ 86, Chardon NDCL 47
Collins Western Reserve 86, New London 37
Cols. St. Charles 56, Bishop Ready 49
Cols. Upper Arlington 63, Dublin Coffman 57
Columbia Station Columbia 93, Sullivan Black River 75
Continental 62, Miller City 45
Convoy Crestview 78, Harrod Allen E. 52
Copley 62, Kent Roosevelt 36
Cortland Lakeview 62, Girard 26
Covington 47, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 31
Creston Norwayne 69, Doylestown Chippewa 44
Crooksville 67, Warsaw River View 54
Dalton 67, Rittman 26
Day. Christian 67, Franklin Middletown Christian 46
Day. Northridge 63, Milton-Union 53
DeGraff Riverside 61, Lima Temple Christian 31
Defiance 61, Kenton 38
Defiance Ayersville 56, Hicksville 40
Defiance Tinora 46, Haviland Wayne Trace 43
Delphos Jefferson 46, Ada 34
Dover 54, Akr. Ellet 19
E. Liverpool 85, Richmond Edison 48
Edgerton 42, Holgate 31
Elida 40, Celina 29
Elyria Open Door 50, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 46
Fairfield 60, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57
Fairfield Christian 48, Corning Miller 39
Fayetteville-Perry 71, Manchester 65
Felicity-Franklin 44, Batavia Clermont NE 36
Findlay Liberty-Benton 74, McComb 38
Fremont Ross 71, Napoleon 59
Ft. Loramie 43, Russia 31
Ft. Recovery 53, New Knoxville 40
Georgetown 59, Williamsburg 40
Green 52, Can. Glenoak 37
Greenfield McClain 60, Washington C.H. 30
Greenwich S. Cent. 64, Monroeville 50
Hamilton 60, Middletown 35
Hamilton New Miami 66, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 47
Hamilton Ross 50, Trenton Edgewood 38
Hillsboro 67, Chillicothe 57
Holland Springfield 74, Clayton Northmont 58
Howard E. Knox 48, Danville 41
Independence 59, Garfield Hts. Trinity 40
Ironton St. Joseph 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 28
Jackson 57, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39
Jamestown Greeneview 52, W. Liberty-Salem 37
Jefferson Area 65, Canfield S. Range 34
Kalida 41, Ft. Jennings 26
Kettering Alter 54, Day. Carroll 49
Kettering Fairmont 55, Beavercreek 46
Kings Mills Kings 66, Cin. West Clermont 57
Kirtland 77, Mantua Crestwood 53
Lakewood 82, Elyria Cath. 75, OT
Lakewood St. Edward 84, Cle. St. Ignatius 76
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 71, Grove City Christian 46
Latham Western 57, Portsmouth Notre Dame 54
Leavittsburg LaBrae 76, Youngs. Liberty 62
Lebanon 70, Loveland 68, 3OT
Leesburg Fairfield 65, Mowrystown Whiteoak 59
Lewis Center Olentangy 55, Dublin Jerome 48
Lima Cent. Cath. 55, Spencerville 43
Lima Perry 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52
Lima Shawnee 70, Wapakoneta 45
Lima Sr. 70, Findlay 53
Logan 66, Marietta 48
Lorain 52, Garfield Hts. 39
Loudonville 53, Crestline 49
Louisville Aquinas 76, Rootstown 53
Lowellville 79, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53
Lucas 39, Kidron Cent. Christian 25
Macedonia Nordonia 33, Twinsburg 29
Mansfield Christian 48, Mansfield St. Peter’s 25
Maria Stein Marion Local 43, Versailles 36
Marion Elgin 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 48
Martins Ferry 74, Bellaire 63
Mason 61, Cin. Colerain 45
Mayfield 65, Orange 39
McArthur Vinton County 69, Albany Alexander 56
McDonald 71, Sebring McKinley 54
Mentor 76, Medina 65
Miamisburg 40, Springboro 35
Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Madison 44
Minford 86, Oak Hill 49
Minster 59, Rockford Parkway 47
Mogadore 56, Hartville Lake Center Christian 40
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 74, Cin. Finneytown 32
N. Can. Hoover 58, Massillon Perry 39
N. Lewisburg Triad 66, S. Charleston SE 36
N. Royalton 64, Cuyahoga Falls 43
New Boston Glenwood 61, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49
New Bremen 55, Delphos St. John’s 43
New Concord John Glenn 52, McConnelsville Morgan 36
New Madison Tri-Village 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 49
New Middletown Spring. 69, Mineral Ridge 52
New Paris National Trail 62, New Lebanon Dixie 57, OT
Newton Local 66, Union City Mississinawa Valley 41
Northwestern, Pa. 63, Conneaut 29
Norwalk St. Paul 72, Plymouth 45
Norwood 55, Cin. Clark Montessori 35
Oberlin Firelands 79, Lorain Clearview 51
Olmsted Falls 67, N. Olmsted 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 86, Lima Bath 53
Painesville Harvey 56, Geneva 39
Painesville Riverside 64, Cornerstone Christian 50
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Arcadia 45
Parma Normandy 53, Medina Buckeye 41
Parma Padua 62, Mentor Lake Cath. 43
Pataskala Licking Hts. 69, Mt. Vernon 32
Paulding 52, Bluffton 47
Peebles 64, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 54
Perry 67, Ashtabula Lakeside 61
Pickerington Cent. 56, Lancaster 52
Pickerington N. 40, New Albany 34
Piketon 53, Bainbridge Paint Valley 35
Plain City Jonathan Alder 38, Spring. Shawnee 24
Poland Seminary 66, Niles McKinley 23
Portsmouth Clay 51, Green 48
Portsmouth W. 48, S. Webster 36
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Hilliard Davidson 60
Ravenna 55, Mogadore Field 49
Reading 74, Cin. Deer Park 50
Reynoldsburg 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40
Richfield Revere 74, Tallmadge 49
Richwood N. Union 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 38
Rocky River 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39
S. Point 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 54, OT
Salem 56, Can. South 46
Salineville Southern 61, Leetonia 40
Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40
Sardinia Eastern Brown 83, W. Union 24
Seaman N. Adams 61, Lynchburg-Clay 53
Shekinah Christian 36, Groveport Madison Christian 34
Sidney 63, Fairborn 45
Sidney Fairlawn 80, Houston 54
Sidney Lehman 53, Dola Hardin Northern 40, OT
Solon 67, Elyria 60
Sparta Highland 59, Galion Northmor 43
Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, Spring. NE 48
Springfield 74, Clayton Northmont 58
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 69, Cin. Purcell Marian 55
St. Henry 54, Coldwater 43
Stewart Federal Hocking 72, Waterford 45
Struthers 65, Hubbard 20
Sugar Grove Berne Union 51, Zanesville Rosecrans 46
Tiffin Columbian 52, Bowling Green 36
Troy 51, Greenville 44
Uhrichsville Claymont 40, Strasburg-Franklin 36
Uniontown Lake 69, Can. Cent. Cath. 24
Van Buren 64, Northwood 23
Vienna Mathews 60, Southington Chalker 43
W. Chester Lakota W. 76, Cin. Oak Hills 66
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 82, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49
Wadsworth 66, Hudson 53
Warren Champion 44, Brookfield 42
Warren JFK 96, Jamestown Greeneview 30
Warrensville Hts. 71, Maple Hts. 67
Waverly 65, McDermott Scioto NW 42
Waynesville 53, Carlisle 49
Westerville Cent. 86, Galloway Westland 59
Westerville N. 69, Worthington Kilbourne 66
Westerville S. 87, Cols. Franklin Hts. 21
Wheelersburg 90, Beaver Eastern 30
Wickliffe 57, Burton Berkshire 48
Williamsport Westfall 65, Chillicothe Huntington 49
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Shadyside 71, OT
Wooster 54, Lexington 43
Wooster Triway 45, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42
Youngs. Boardman 48, Youngs. East 45
Youngs. Chaney High School 74, Warren Harding 73
Youngs. Ursuline 73, Warren Howland 43
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avon Lake vs. Grafton Midview, ppd.
Batavia vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie, ccd.
Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Zanesville Maysville, ccd.
Chagrin Falls Kenston vs. Lyndhurst Brush, ccd.
Cin. Indian Hill vs. Cin. Wyoming, ccd.
Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Gates Mills Gilmour, ccd.
Cle. Glenville vs. Cle. Rhodes, ccd.
Cle. JFK vs. Cle. John Adams, ccd.
Cle. John Marshall vs. Cle. E. Tech, ccd.
Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Cols. Beechcroft, ccd.
Coshocton vs. Philo, ccd.
Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Bishop Fenwick, ccd.
Dublin Scioto vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.
E. Can. vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.
E. Palestine vs. Columbiana, ccd.
Eaton vs. Franklin, ccd.
Gates Mills Hawken vs. Chesterland W. Geauga, ccd.
Mechanicsburg vs. London Madison Plains, ccd.
Newton Falls vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.
Piqua vs. Vandalia Butler, ccd.
Shaker Hts. vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ccd.
Smithville vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale, ccd.
West Salem Northwestern vs. Apple Creek Waynedale, ppd.
Wintersville Indian Creek vs. Rayland Buckeye, ccd.
Xenia vs. W. Carrollton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com