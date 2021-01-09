BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 55, Thomas Jefferson 50

Aliquippa 56, New Brighton 44

Beaver Falls 62, Mohawk 33

Belle Vernon 67, Uniontown 41

Bethlehem Catholic 76, Palmerton 63

Brentwood 36, McGuffey 27

Butler 78, Kiski Area 58

Cameron County 73, Oswayo 17

Carmichaels 76, Frazier 55

Chartiers Valley 82, Bishop Canevin 68

Clairton 62, Winchester Thurston 53

Danville 65, Shikellamy 37

Dubois 64, Bellefonte 60

Elizabeth Forward 58, Yough 48

Elizabethtown 37, Ephrata 28

Erie 81, Erie McDowell 77

Fairview 63, Sharon 29

Fleetwood 66, Kutztown 50

Fort Cherry 69, Burgettstown 54

Fox Chapel 87, Hempfield Area 65

Franklin 59, Fort Leboeuf 56

Franklin Regional 68, Greater Latrobe 38

Gateway 76, Woodland Hills 36

Girard 36, Mercyhurst Prep 34

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Propel Braddock Hills 36

Harbor Creek 46, Warren 26

Hempfield 47, Lancaster McCaskey 36

Holy Ghost Prep 53, Allentown Central Catholic 51, OT

Jefferson-Morgan 52, Bentworth 24

Kennedy Catholic 96, Jamestown 30

Lampeter-Strasburg 59, Garden Spot 40

Lancaster Catholic 46, ELCO 39

Lebanon 58, Conestoga Valley 57

Littlestown 66, West York 60

Loyalsock 75, Jersey Shore 35

Manheim Township 61, Cedar Crest 21

Mars 81, Shaler 58

McKeesport 58, Mount Pleasant 17

Mifflinburg 59, Selinsgrove 42

Montour 55, Quaker Valley 54

Montoursville 61, Lewisburg 41

Mount Lebanon 58, Baldwin 51

Nanticoke Area 49, Berwick 28

Neshannock 47, Ellwood City 39

New Castle 88, West Allegheny 60

North Allegheny 82, North Hills 79

Northern York 61, Shippensburg 49

Northwestern 63, Conneaut, Ohio 29

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 70, Shenango 53

Penn-Trafford 57, Peters Township 54

Pennridge 39, Quakertown 33

Penns Manor 73, North Star 47

Pine Grove 56, Tamaqua 28

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48, Norwin 27

Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Burrell 56

Pottsville 64, North Schuylkill 29

Red Lion 59, Solanco 38

Saegertown 60, Iroquois 42

Seneca Valley 85, Pine-Richland 76

Springdale 48, Northgate 24

Trinity 69, Moon 27

Tunkhannock 52, Northwest Area 50

Union City 63, Eisenhower M/hs 51

Upper St. Clair 85, Lincoln Park Charter 53

Washington 68, Charleroi 45

West Greene 62, Propel Montour High School 56

West Mifflin 62, Southmoreland 49

Western Beaver 48, Cornell 25

Wilkes-Barre Area 65, Hanover Area 42

Wyomissing 60, Schuylkill Valley 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh vs. Imani Christian Academy, ppd.

Beaver Area vs. Ambridge, ppd.

Burrell vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.

Chartiers Valley vs. South Fayette, ppd.

Connellsville vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Derry vs. Freeport, ppd.

Eden Christian vs. St. Joseph, ppd.

Indiana vs. Plum, ppd.

Laurel Highlands vs. Ringgold, ppd.

McKeesport vs. Penn Hills, ppd.

Monessen vs. California, ppd.

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.

South Park vs. Southmoreland, ppd.

Valley vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bermudian Springs 57, New Oxford 51

Big Spring 54, West Perry 29

Central Columbia 55, Shikellamy 47

ELCO 46, Lancaster Catholic 43

Elizabethtown 48, Ephrata 42

Fleetwood 51, Kutztown 18

Gettysburg 60, Chambersburg 39

Hempfield 59, Lancaster McCaskey 29

Highlands 60, Springdale 15

Lampeter-Strasburg 57, Garden Spot 39

Mechanicsburg 48, Palmyra 24

Moniteau 51, Karns City 48, OT

Mount Pleasant 45, Frazier 41

Pennridge 61, Quakertown 51

Pottsville Nativity 55, Weatherly 23

Spring Grove 67, York 32

Tamaqua 45, Pine Grove 36

Warren 58, Franklin 24

Weatherly 55, Pottsville Nativity 23

West Lawn Wilson 47, Muhlenberg 36

Wyomissing 58, Schuylkill Valley 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bald Eagle Area vs. Central Martinsburg, ccd.

Bellwood-Antis vs. Claysburg-Kimmel, ppd.

Biglerville vs. York Catholic, ppd.

Blairsville vs. Purchase Line, ppd.

Brandywine Heights vs. Oley Valley, ccd.

Cambria Heights vs. Greater Johnstown, ccd.

Cedar Cliff vs. Lower Dauphin, ppd.

Central Bucks East vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, ppd.

Clearfield vs. Bellefonte, ppd.

Forest Hills vs. Bishop Carroll, ccd.

Geibel Catholic vs. Bentworth, ccd.

Hatboro-Horsham vs. Upper Dublin, ppd.

Hughesville vs. Wellsboro, ccd.

Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ccd.

Mars vs. Knoch, ppd.

Millersburg vs. Greenwood, ppd.

Moshannon Valley vs. Juniata Valley, ccd.

Mount Union vs. Glendale, ppd.

North Penn-Mansfield vs. Troy, ccd.

Owen J Roberts vs. Methacton, ccd.

Panther Valley vs. Blue Mountain, ppd.

Penn Cambria vs. Central Cambria, ccd.

Pennsbury vs. Central Bucks South, ccd.

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt vs. St. Hubert’s, ccd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Upper Perkiomen, ccd.

Pottsgrove vs. Upper Merion, ppd.

Propel Montour High School vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy, ppd.

Red Land vs. Hershey, ppd.

Saltsburg vs. Marion Center, ppd.

Shenango vs. Elwood City Riverside, ppd.

Springfield Montco vs. Wissahickon, ccd.

Tri-Valley vs. Minersville, ppd.

Westmont Hilltop vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, ccd.

Yough vs. Waynesburg Central, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/