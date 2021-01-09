BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 55, Thomas Jefferson 50
Aliquippa 56, New Brighton 44
Beaver Falls 62, Mohawk 33
Belle Vernon 67, Uniontown 41
Bethlehem Catholic 76, Palmerton 63
Brentwood 36, McGuffey 27
Butler 78, Kiski Area 58
Cameron County 73, Oswayo 17
Carmichaels 76, Frazier 55
Chartiers Valley 82, Bishop Canevin 68
Clairton 62, Winchester Thurston 53
Danville 65, Shikellamy 37
Dubois 64, Bellefonte 60
Elizabeth Forward 58, Yough 48
Elizabethtown 37, Ephrata 28
Erie 81, Erie McDowell 77
Fairview 63, Sharon 29
Fleetwood 66, Kutztown 50
Fort Cherry 69, Burgettstown 54
Fox Chapel 87, Hempfield Area 65
Franklin 59, Fort Leboeuf 56
Franklin Regional 68, Greater Latrobe 38
Gateway 76, Woodland Hills 36
Girard 36, Mercyhurst Prep 34
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Propel Braddock Hills 36
Harbor Creek 46, Warren 26
Hempfield 47, Lancaster McCaskey 36
Holy Ghost Prep 53, Allentown Central Catholic 51, OT
Jefferson-Morgan 52, Bentworth 24
Kennedy Catholic 96, Jamestown 30
Lampeter-Strasburg 59, Garden Spot 40
Lancaster Catholic 46, ELCO 39
Lebanon 58, Conestoga Valley 57
Littlestown 66, West York 60
Loyalsock 75, Jersey Shore 35
Manheim Township 61, Cedar Crest 21
Mars 81, Shaler 58
McKeesport 58, Mount Pleasant 17
Mifflinburg 59, Selinsgrove 42
Montour 55, Quaker Valley 54
Montoursville 61, Lewisburg 41
Mount Lebanon 58, Baldwin 51
Nanticoke Area 49, Berwick 28
Neshannock 47, Ellwood City 39
New Castle 88, West Allegheny 60
North Allegheny 82, North Hills 79
Northern York 61, Shippensburg 49
Northwestern 63, Conneaut, Ohio 29
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 70, Shenango 53
Penn-Trafford 57, Peters Township 54
Pennridge 39, Quakertown 33
Penns Manor 73, North Star 47
Pine Grove 56, Tamaqua 28
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48, Norwin 27
Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Burrell 56
Pottsville 64, North Schuylkill 29
Red Lion 59, Solanco 38
Saegertown 60, Iroquois 42
Seneca Valley 85, Pine-Richland 76
Springdale 48, Northgate 24
Trinity 69, Moon 27
Tunkhannock 52, Northwest Area 50
Union City 63, Eisenhower M/hs 51
Upper St. Clair 85, Lincoln Park Charter 53
Washington 68, Charleroi 45
West Greene 62, Propel Montour High School 56
West Mifflin 62, Southmoreland 49
Western Beaver 48, Cornell 25
Wilkes-Barre Area 65, Hanover Area 42
Wyomissing 60, Schuylkill Valley 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh vs. Imani Christian Academy, ppd.
Beaver Area vs. Ambridge, ppd.
Burrell vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.
Chartiers Valley vs. South Fayette, ppd.
Connellsville vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
Derry vs. Freeport, ppd.
Eden Christian vs. St. Joseph, ppd.
Indiana vs. Plum, ppd.
Laurel Highlands vs. Ringgold, ppd.
McKeesport vs. Penn Hills, ppd.
Monessen vs. California, ppd.
Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.
South Park vs. Southmoreland, ppd.
Valley vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bermudian Springs 57, New Oxford 51
Big Spring 54, West Perry 29
Central Columbia 55, Shikellamy 47
ELCO 46, Lancaster Catholic 43
Elizabethtown 48, Ephrata 42
Fleetwood 51, Kutztown 18
Gettysburg 60, Chambersburg 39
Hempfield 59, Lancaster McCaskey 29
Highlands 60, Springdale 15
Lampeter-Strasburg 57, Garden Spot 39
Mechanicsburg 48, Palmyra 24
Moniteau 51, Karns City 48, OT
Mount Pleasant 45, Frazier 41
Pennridge 61, Quakertown 51
Pottsville Nativity 55, Weatherly 23
Spring Grove 67, York 32
Tamaqua 45, Pine Grove 36
Warren 58, Franklin 24
Weatherly 55, Pottsville Nativity 23
West Lawn Wilson 47, Muhlenberg 36
Wyomissing 58, Schuylkill Valley 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bald Eagle Area vs. Central Martinsburg, ccd.
Bellwood-Antis vs. Claysburg-Kimmel, ppd.
Biglerville vs. York Catholic, ppd.
Blairsville vs. Purchase Line, ppd.
Brandywine Heights vs. Oley Valley, ccd.
Cambria Heights vs. Greater Johnstown, ccd.
Cedar Cliff vs. Lower Dauphin, ppd.
Central Bucks East vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, ppd.
Clearfield vs. Bellefonte, ppd.
Forest Hills vs. Bishop Carroll, ccd.
Geibel Catholic vs. Bentworth, ccd.
Hatboro-Horsham vs. Upper Dublin, ppd.
Hughesville vs. Wellsboro, ccd.
Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ccd.
Mars vs. Knoch, ppd.
Millersburg vs. Greenwood, ppd.
Moshannon Valley vs. Juniata Valley, ccd.
Mount Union vs. Glendale, ppd.
North Penn-Mansfield vs. Troy, ccd.
Owen J Roberts vs. Methacton, ccd.
Panther Valley vs. Blue Mountain, ppd.
Penn Cambria vs. Central Cambria, ccd.
Pennsbury vs. Central Bucks South, ccd.
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt vs. St. Hubert’s, ccd.
Pope John Paul II vs. Upper Perkiomen, ccd.
Pottsgrove vs. Upper Merion, ppd.
Propel Montour High School vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy, ppd.
Red Land vs. Hershey, ppd.
Saltsburg vs. Marion Center, ppd.
Shenango vs. Elwood City Riverside, ppd.
Springfield Montco vs. Wissahickon, ccd.
Tri-Valley vs. Minersville, ppd.
Westmont Hilltop vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, ccd.
Yough vs. Waynesburg Central, ccd.
___
