Cleveland Cavaliers to play the Milwaukee Bucks in division play

Sports
Associated Press24

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents Milwaukee and Cleveland meet.

Milwaukee went 13-1 in Central Division play and 30-5 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Bucks averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 40 bench points last season.

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 33.5 from beyond the arc.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: day to day (left ankle), Torrey Craig: out (nose), Pat Connaughton: out (groin).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Collin Sexton: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Love: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Avatar
Associated Press

