Chidom’s late shot lifts UC Riverside over Hawaii 70-68

Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Arinze Chidom made a hook shot with two seconds left and finished with 15 points as UC Riverside edged Hawaii 70-68 on Saturday.

Flynn Cameron had 14 points for UC Riverside (4-2, 1-1 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added 13 points.

Casdon Jardine scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1, 1-1).

The Highlanders evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Riverside 88-83 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

