Chidom’s late shot lifts UC Riverside over Hawaii 70-68

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Arinze Chidom made a hook shot with two seconds left and finished with 15 points as UC Riverside edged Hawaii 70-68 on Saturday.

Flynn Cameron had 14 points for UC Riverside (4-2, 1-1 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added 13 points.

Casdon Jardine scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1, 1-1).

The Highlanders evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Riverside 88-83 on Friday.

