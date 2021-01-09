CCU looks to sweep S. Alabama

South Alabama (7-5, 1-2) vs. Coastal Carolina (8-2, 2-1)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina goes for the season sweep over South Alabama after winning the previous matchup in Conway. The teams last met on Jan. 8, when the Chanticleers shot 40 percent from the field while limiting South Alabama to just 35.8 percent en route to the 13-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Chanticleers have allowed only 68 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 77.3 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: DeVante’ Jones has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 45 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Chanticleers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 48 of 75 field goals (64 percent) across its previous three matchups while South Alabama has assists on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked seventh among all Division I teams with an average of 89.4 points per game.

