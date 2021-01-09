Cambridge Woman Turns 100

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio-Betty Rose of the Cambridge Palace Assisted Living home turns 100 tomorrow, January 10th.

Betty is a retired nurse and mother to five with dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her largest lifetime achievements was hiking the entirety of the Grand Canyon at the age of 72.

“Betty is a sweet old lady that is 100 years old. She is great, she doesn’t look to be 100 years old at all. She is active, she loves her family and keeping busy… Betty loves to be outside, she loves puzzles, she does like to watch TV, she’s at every bingo game that we have, and she, like I said, loves her family.”, executive director Dawn Zorne told WHIZ.

The staff at Cambridge Palace looks forward to significant birthdays such as Betty’s. They see it as the ultimate celebration of life.

“Life is tough, it’s really hard. This last year has been incredibly difficult, and for anybody to make it to this point in life, any milestone really, is important. We really wanna celebrate all that they’ve given us. Our older generations are textbooks that we never really get to draw everything from.”, Zorne said.

WHIZ wishes Betty a very happy birthday.