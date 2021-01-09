Butler scores 28, No. 2 Baylor 11-0 after 67-49 win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored a season-high 28 points and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with a 67-49 victory over TCU on Saturday, when the Bears got another another double-digit win even after trailing at halftime for the first time this season.

MaCio Teague added 12 points and Davion Mitchell had 10 for the Bears (11-0, 4-0 Big 12).

Mike Miles had 15 of his 17 points by halftime for the Horned Frogs (9-4, 2-3), who led at halftime only because of the freshman’s highlight buzzer-beating 3-pointer from about 65 feet that made it 28-27.

RJ Nembhard had 14 points and Kevin Samuel had 11 rebounds for TCU, which played consecutive home games against Top 10 opponents for the first time in school history. No. 6 Kansas beat the Frogs 93-64 last Tuesday.

Baylor scored the first seven points after halftime to go ahead for good. Mitchell made a short baseline floater on the first shot.

Butler, the preseason AP All-America guard, rebounded from a season-low eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in Baylor’s 76-61 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday night. He was 11 of 17 from the field against TCU, with all four of his 3-pointers coming after halftime.

TCU was within 45-42 midway through the second half after Nembhard’s second 3-pointer in just over a minute. But Baylor then scored eight in a row, including a 3 by Butler, and led by at least nine the rest of the game.

Miles hit from about two-thirds the length of the court to end the first half after Butler lost the ball on a drive to the basket with Baylor looking for the last shot of the half. Miles came away with the steal, took a few steps and then heaved the ball from near the sideline in front of the TCU bench. The ball hit low on the backboard and ricocheted through the hoop.

That was the Frogs’ first field goal since Kevin Easley put them up 19-15 with 6:58 left in the first half — matching the largest deficit this season for Baylor. But they missed five shots in a row, with their only other points in that span coming on six free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears’ 67 points were a season low, after scoring 76 in each of their previous two games. But they keep winning games, and have won every one by at least 11 points. Michigan is the only other team from a Power Five conference that is undefeated.

TCU: The Frogs had won four of the previous six meetings, including the last three in Fort Worth — including 75-72 last year when Baylor was also No. 2 in the poll.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With two more wins this week, Baylor will extend its school-record streak to 19 consecutive polls ranked in the top five when the new AP Top 25 comes out Monday. Before that, the Bears had been in the top five in only 12 polls overall.

UP NEXT

Baylor is home against No. 14 West Virginia on Tuesday night.

TCU plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

