Burns scores 26 to lift Colgate over Boston U. 86-79

Sports
Associated Press23

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Burns had 26 points as Colgate defeated Boston University 86-79 on Saturday night.

Tucker Richardson had 14 points for Colgate (2-1, 2-1 Patriot League). Nelly Cummings added 14 points. Jack Ferguson had 12 points.

Javante McCoy had 16 points for the Terriers (1-2, 1-2). Walter Whyte added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bridges’ big night helps Suns break through at Indiana

Associated Press

Despite being limited, Goff does enough to top Seahawks

Associated Press

McNamara lifts Miami (Ohio) over N. Illinois 70-58

Associated Press