Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 41, Wellston 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 39, Windham 22

Ansonia 50, Day. Northridge 35

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Smithville 27

Arcadia 60, Arlington 35

Arcanum 85, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26

Ashland Crestview 68, Ashland Mapleton 34

Attica Seneca E. 61, Upper Sandusky 17

Atwater Waterloo 59, Mineral Ridge 29

Bainbridge Paint Valley 66, Chillicothe Unioto 59

Barberton 51, Ravenna SE 43

Belmont Union Local 72, Martins Ferry 26

Beverly Ft. Frye 41, Sugar Grove Berne Union 38

Bishop Hartley 54, Cols. DeSales 28

Bluffton 51, Paulding 48

Botkins 35, Jackson Center 26

Bradford 66, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 17

Brookfield 54, Warren Champion 48

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Barnesville 40

Carlisle 54, Milton-Union 28

Casstown Miami E. 51, Union City Mississinawa Valley 19

Chesapeake 55, Ironton Rock Hill 29

Chillicothe 43, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41

Chillicothe Huntington 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 52

Circleville Logan Elm 48, New Hope Christian 42

Cle. St. Joseph 66, Parma Padua 27

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 53, Proctorville Fairland 52

Coldwater 53, St. Henry 22

Collins Western Reserve 34, New London 28

Columbus Grove 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 36

Convoy Crestview 61, Harrod Allen E. 24

Covington 51, Newton Local 36

Dalton 64, Jeromesville Hillsdale 42

Defiance Ayersville 39, Hicksville 24

Delphos Jefferson 59, Ada 18

E. Liverpool 53, Rayland Buckeye 22

Eaton 52, Brookville 32

Elida 61, Celina 35

Fayetteville-Perry 64, W. Union 40

Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, Tiffin Columbian 30

Frankfort Adena 31, Southeastern 25

Franklin Furnace Green 42, Ironton St. Joseph 26

Franklin Middletown Christian 51, Day. Christian 40

Ft. Loramie 47, Russia 20

Ft. Recovery 43, New Knoxville 38

Georgetown 50, Batavia Clermont NE 37

Germantown Valley View 45, Bellbrook 38

Goshen 63, New Richmond 33

Granville 56, Pataskala Licking Hts. 17

Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Monroeville 40

Hanoverton United 51, Salineville Southern 23

Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Defiance Tinora 45

Heartland Christian 59, Kingsway Christian 30

Holgate 51, Edgerton 13

Ironton 40, Gallipolis Gallia 28

Jackson 44, Athens 32

Jefferson Area 51, Girard 37

Kenton 53, Defiance 40

Leavittsburg LaBrae 72, Youngs. Liberty 69

Leesburg Fairfield 59, Peebles 57, OT

Legacy Christian 59, Camden Preble Shawnee 31

Lima Bath 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 47

Lima Shawnee 55, Wapakoneta 35

Lynchburg-Clay 51, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 48

Mansfield Sr. 39, Ashland 30

Maria Stein Marion Local 66, Versailles 37

Mayfield 54, Lodi Cloverleaf 39

McArthur Vinton County 75, Pomeroy Meigs 30

McComb 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 27

McDermott Scioto NW 45, Oak Hill 32

McDonald 49, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42

Minford 60, Beaver Eastern 33

Minster 70, Rockford Parkway 41

Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46, Sycamore Mohawk 43

N. Baltimore 56, Cory-Rawson 40

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 73, Sebring McKinley 29

New Boston Glenwood 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27

New Bremen 62, Delphos St. John’s 56, OT

New Madison Tri-Village 54, Tipp City Bethel 47

Perrysburg 89, Lima Sr. 23

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 49, New Paris National Trail 40

Poland Seminary 65, Cortland Lakeview 32

Richmond Edison 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 33

Rootstown 54, Hartville Lake Center Christian 25

Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, Manchester 31

Seaman N. Adams 59, Mowrystown Whiteoak 10

Shadyside 61, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44

Sherwood Fairview 52, Antwerp 51

St. Marys Memorial 46, Van Wert 35

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Reedsville Eastern 52

Tiffin Calvert 33, Lakeside Danbury 24

W. Jefferson 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 31

Waverly 56, Portsmouth W. 47

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Latham Western 40

Wilmington 45, Batavia 36

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Lisbon Beaver 15

Wooster 66, Lexington 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. East, ppd.

Cin. Turpin vs. Cin. Aiken, ccd.

Delaware Christian vs. Gahanna Cols. Academy, ccd.

Hudson WRA vs. Hartville Lake Center Christian, ccd.

Newton Falls vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.

Piketon vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.

S. Webster vs. Lucasville Valley, ppd.

Shaker Hts. Laurel vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ccd.

Sidney Lehman vs. Dola Hardin Northern, ppd.

Southington Chalker vs. Ashtabula St. John, ccd.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Bethel-Tate, ccd.

Tol. Whitmer vs. Findlay, ccd.

W. Liberty-Salem vs. Spring. Greenon, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/