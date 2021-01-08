Tennessee signs Virginia Tech QB Hooker as graduate transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has signed Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker as a graduate transfer, bolstering the position after a pair of Volunteers decided to transfer.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Hooker’s signing Friday. Hooker will start at Tennessee this semester.

“Hendon is a very talented and dynamic quarterback with multiple years of Power Five experience. He will be a great addition to our quarterback room and make a positive impact with two years of eligibility remaining.”

A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Hooker started 15 of 25 games the past four seasons at Virginia Tech. He was 197 of 312 for 2,894 yards with 22 touchdown passes, and he ran 247 times for 1,033 yards and 15 TDs.

In 2019, only five Power Five quarterbacks with 300 or more passes had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 6.50 or better than Hooker in 2019: Justin Fields for Ohio State (13.67), Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama (11), Joe Burrow of LSU (10), Jake Luton of Oregon State (9.33) and Jayden Daniels of Arizona State (8.5).

The 6-foot-4 Hooker started seven of eight games for Virginia Tech in 2020, scoring a combined 18 touchdowns. He completed all 10 passes and ran for three TDs in a win over Louisville. He graduate with a degree in public relations in December.

