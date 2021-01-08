Philadelphia plays Denver, seeks 6th straight home win

Denver Nuggets (3-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Denver looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia went 43-30 overall with a 31-4 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The 76ers averaged 16 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second chance points and 32.8 bench points last season.

Denver went 46-27 overall with a 20-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.2 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mike Scott: out (left knee).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

