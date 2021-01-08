Ogemuno-Johnson scores 19 to carry Rider over Niagara 76-70

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson registered 19 points and seven rebounds as Rider topped Niagara 76-70 on Friday.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 14 points and eight rebounds for Rider (3-7, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Christian Ings added 13 points and six assists.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (4-5, 3-4). Raheem Solomon added 13 points and six rebounds, and Kobi Nwandu had 11 points.

