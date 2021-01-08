Lakers host the Bulls in out-of-conference game

Sports
Associated Press21

Chicago Bulls (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (6-3, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in non-conference action.

Los Angeles finished 52-19 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 25-10 at home. The Lakers averaged 25.4 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

Chicago finished 22-43 overall with an 8-23 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Bulls shot 44.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (left ankle).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (concussion protocol), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

