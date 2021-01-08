Hawkins carries St. Francis (NY) over Mount St. Mary’s 67-55

Sports
Associated Press33

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP) — Chauncey Hawkins had 15 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) beat Mount St. Mary’s 67-55 on Friday.

Travis Atson had 15 points for St. Francis (4-3, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Vuk Stevanic added 12 points, Rob Higgins had 11 points and Unique McLean had a career-high 14 rebounds plus eight points.

Damian Chong Qui had 15 points for the Mountaineers (2-5, 1-2). Nana Opoku added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. St. Francis defeated Mount St. Mary’s 70-55 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Saints rule out Hendrickson, Easton vs. Bears

Associated Press

Penn State replaces offensive coordinator after one season

Associated Press

Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

Associated Press