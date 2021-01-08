BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Vernon 67, Uniontown 41

Holy Ghost Prep 53, Allentown Central Catholic 51, OT

Trinity 69, Moon 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burrell vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.

Chartiers Valley vs. South Fayette, ppd.

Connellsville vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

McKeesport vs. Penn Hills, ppd.

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.

South Park vs. Southmoreland, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Pottsville Nativity 55, Weatherly 23

Spring Grove 67, York 32

Warren 58, Franklin 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Highlands vs. Springdale, ppd.

Mars vs. Knoch, ppd.

Propel Montour High School vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy, ppd.

Shenango vs. Elwood City Riverside, ppd.

Tri-Valley vs. Minersville, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/