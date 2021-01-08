Updated on Friday, 8 January 2021 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Cold. High 37°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Colder. Low 24°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cold. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

Another round of cloudy skies across SE Ohio to end the work week, along with highs in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the overnight, and temperatures will be a touch colder. Lows will drop into the mid 20s during the overnight.

We will FINALLY see some sunshine as we head into the weekend! Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday. That is certainly the good news. The bad news is that with the loss off the cloud cover, during the overnights, temperatures will be much colder. Lows will drop into the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday night.

We will see temperatures topping off around 40 on Monday, under partly cloudy skies. The chance for a few snow flakes and or rain drops returns on Tuesday and then again on Thursday. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent as we head into the middle of the week, but we will see a bump in temps on Thursday, with highs in the lower 40s.

Have a Great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com