United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties Distributes Child Face Masks

ZANESVILLE, OH – The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties distributed approximately 1,000 child face masks to area schools.

The United Way has been in contact with some local schools. Those that received masks include schools in Franklin Local Schools, Zanesville City Schools, and West Muskingum Schools.

“Through a partnership with the City of Zanesville and CARES Act funding we went throughout the community and asked you know ‘what is the need’. And one of the times I was at one of the schools a teacher told me ‘hey I go through 50 face masks a day, we could really use some of those’. The problem is everybody gets the adult ones. And these are children’s, they make a children’s size and that way the children don’t have to twist them up to make sure that they fit and everything,” Resource Development Director Kyle Dunn said.

Teachers often have to deal with students who come in without face masks. Having extra child sized masks helps the schools keep a safe learning environment.

“We know that a lot of people are struggling right now, you know a lot of families can’t afford to go out and buy boxes of face masks everyday along with everything else that they have to deal with. And we want to make sure that the learning environment in the schools are as seamless as possible. We know it’s a tough time but if we can just help out those students and those teachers by getting these masks to them, that’s what we want to do.”

The masks were taken to the local schools earlier this afternoon.