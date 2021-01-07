Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 41, Wellston 14
Andover Pymatuning Valley 39, Windham 22
Ansonia 50, Day. Northridge 35
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Smithville 27
Arcadia 60, Arlington 35
Arcanum 85, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26
Ashland Crestview 68, Ashland Mapleton 34
Attica Seneca E. 61, Upper Sandusky 17
Atwater Waterloo 59, Mineral Ridge 29
Bainbridge Paint Valley 66, Chillicothe Unioto 59
Barberton 51, Ravenna SE 43
Belmont Union Local 72, Martins Ferry 26
Beverly Ft. Frye 41, Sugar Grove Berne Union 38
Bishop Hartley 54, Cols. DeSales 28
Bluffton 51, Paulding 48
Botkins 35, Jackson Center 26
Bradford 66, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 17
Brookfield 54, Warren Champion 48
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Barnesville 40
Carlisle 54, Milton-Union 28
Casstown Miami E. 51, Union City Mississinawa Valley 19
Chesapeake 55, Ironton Rock Hill 29
Chillicothe Huntington 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 52
Cle. St. Joseph 66, Parma Padua 27
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 53, Proctorville Fairland 52
Coldwater 53, St. Henry 22
Collins Western Reserve 34, New London 28
Columbus Grove 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Convoy Crestview 61, Harrod Allen E. 24
Defiance Ayersville 39, Hicksville 24
Delphos Jefferson 59, Ada 18
E. Liverpool 53, Rayland Buckeye 22
Eaton 52, Brookville 32
Fayetteville-Perry 64, W. Union 40
Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, Tiffin Columbian 30
Frankfort Adena 31, Southeastern 25
Ft. Loramie 47, Russia 20
Ft. Recovery 43, New Knoxville 38
Georgetown 50, Batavia Clermont NE 37
Goshen 63, New Richmond 33
Granville 56, Pataskala Licking Hts. 17
Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Monroeville 40
Hanoverton United 51, Salineville Southern 23
Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Defiance Tinora 45
Heartland Christian 59, Kingsway Christian 30
Jackson 44, Athens 32
Jefferson Area 51, Girard 37
Kenton 53, Defiance 40
Leavittsburg LaBrae 72, Youngs. Liberty 69
Leesburg Fairfield 59, Peebles 57, OT
Legacy Christian 59, Camden Preble Shawnee 31
Lima Bath 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 47
Lima Shawnee 55, Wapakoneta 35
Mansfield Sr. 39, Ashland 30
Maria Stein Marion Local 66, Versailles 37
Mayfield 54, Lodi Cloverleaf 39
McArthur Vinton County 75, Pomeroy Meigs 30
McComb 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 27
McDonald 49, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42
Minford 60, Beaver Eastern 33
Minster 70, Rockford Parkway 41
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46, Sycamore Mohawk 43
N. Baltimore 56, Cory-Rawson 40
New Boston Glenwood 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27
New Bremen 62, Delphos St. John’s 56, OT
New Madison Tri-Village 54, Tipp City Bethel 47
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 49, New Paris National Trail 40
Richmond Edison 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 33
Rootstown 54, Hartville Lake Center Christian 25
Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, Manchester 31
Seaman N. Adams 59, Mowrystown Whiteoak 10
Shadyside 61, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44
Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Reedsville Eastern 52
Tiffin Calvert 33, Lakeside Danbury 24
Waverly 56, Portsmouth W. 47
Wilmington 45, Batavia 36
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Lisbon Beaver 15
Wooster 66, Lexington 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. East, ppd.
Delaware Christian vs. Gahanna Cols. Academy, ccd.
Hudson WRA vs. Hartville Lake Center Christian, ccd.
Newton Falls vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.
Piketon vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.
S. Webster vs. Lucasville Valley, ppd.
Sidney Lehman vs. Dola Hardin Northern, ppd.
Southington Chalker vs. Ashtabula St. John, ccd.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Bethel-Tate, ccd.
Tol. Whitmer vs. Findlay, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/