Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 39, Windham 22

Archbold 36, Hamler Patrick Henry 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, New Riegel 24

Caldwell 70, Barnesville 40

Fremont St. Joseph 67, Lakeside Danbury 51

Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, N. Olmsted 56

Liberty Center 40, Delta 25

Lorain 79, E. Cle. Shaw 42

Marion Harding 43, Bellville Clear Fork 35

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, Bucyrus Wynford 45

Norwalk 47, Port Clinton 31

Steubenville 60, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Sunbury Big Walnut 73, Delaware Buckeye Valley 56

Swanton 43, Metamora Evergreen 36

Wauseon 38, Bryan 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/