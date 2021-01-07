Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 39, Windham 22
Archbold 36, Hamler Patrick Henry 26
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, New Riegel 24
Caldwell 70, Barnesville 40
Fremont St. Joseph 67, Lakeside Danbury 51
Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, N. Olmsted 56
Liberty Center 40, Delta 25
Lorain 79, E. Cle. Shaw 42
Marion Harding 43, Bellville Clear Fork 35
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, Bucyrus Wynford 45
Norwalk 47, Port Clinton 31
Steubenville 60, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49
Sunbury Big Walnut 73, Delaware Buckeye Valley 56
Swanton 43, Metamora Evergreen 36
Wauseon 38, Bryan 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Please follow and like us: